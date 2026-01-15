AAP MP Raghav Chadha met gig workers, calling the removal of the 10-minute delivery promise a victory. He thanked the central government's intervention which led to the change, a move he advocated for after going undercover as a delivery partner.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday met with gig workers here and said the decision to remove the 10-minute delivery branding is a victory for their struggles. He also thanked the central government for the move. "The decision to remove the branding of 10-minute delivery is a victory for the struggles of all gig workers and millions of people like them...Companies, platforms, or quick commerce entities did not listen to their voices, but the central government not only heard their voices but also acted on them and took action. I thank them... I hope that when 10-minute delivery comes to an end, their lives will also improve... We are all pro-industry and pro-business, whether it's the central government or MPs. We encourage startups and innovation and want to continue doing so, but we can never support exploitation," he told reporters.

Chadha Goes Undercover to Understand Challenges

Chadha on Wednesday announced that he had spent one day as a delivery partner to understand firsthand the pressure and challenges associated with the job. "I lived a day as a delivery partner and saw firsthand the pressure, risks and challenges created by the '10-minute delivery' promise... The reality behind the promise... RELEASING SOON...," he said in a post on X. The AAP MP attached a video with his post.

A Win for Rider Safety

On Tuesday, Chadha celebrated the "win" for gig workers, saying "Satyamev Jayate. Together, we have won," he said, after quick commerce platforms agreed to drop their 10-minute delivery promises.

"This is a much-needed step because when '10 minutes' is printed on a rider's t-shirt/ jacket/ bag and a timer runs on the customer's screen, the pressure is real, constant, and dangerous. This step will help ensure the safety of the delivery riders and everyone who shares our roads," he added.

Advocacy for Gig Worker Rights

Chadha had been vocal about the "cruelty" of 10-minute delivery targets, which he said pushed workers to take risks on the road. He went undercover as a delivery agent to highlight their struggles. The Union Labour Minister's intervention led to a meeting with these platforms, resulting in the removal of the 10-minute delivery promise.

In the winter session of Parliament, the AAP Rajya Sabha member spoke about the "pain and misery" of India's gig workers, who work under tremendous pressure and at times in harsh weather conditions. He had demanded regulations for quick commerce and other app-based delivery and service businesses, emphasising the need for social security benefits for gig workers. He also called for dignity, protection, and fair pay for gig workers.

Government Intervention Leads to Change

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has persuaded major delivery aggregators to remove the mandatory 10-minute delivery deadline, following a series of sustained interventions, sources said.

A meeting was held with leading platforms, including Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato and Swiggy, among others to address concerns related to delivery timelines. (ANI)