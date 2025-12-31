AAP MP Raghav Chadha backed a strike by delivery workers protesting poor pay and working conditions. He urged companies like Zomato and Swiggy to treat their 'backbone' fairly, highlighting the lack of social security for gig workers.

Raghav Chadha extends solidarity, appeals to app-based firms

Expressing solidarity with the strike called by platform-based delivery workers affiliated with the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday expressed solidarity with delivery partners and riders staging a symbolic one-day protest against poor working conditions and low pay.

Chadha said the protest highlights how gig workers are overworked, underpaid, and denied dignity, social security, and basic labour protections. Appealing to companies such as Zepto, Blinkit, Zomato, and Swiggy, he said gig workers are the backbone of their multi-million-dollar enterprises and must be treated fairly and with respect.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I express my solidarity with delivery boys and riders, who are on a strike today, and staging a symbolic protest to show how they are overworked and underpaid, and demanding dignity of work, social security, and justice. I appeal to the management of companies like Zepto, Blinkit, Zomato, and Swiggy, that the backbone of your million-dollar enterprises is these gig workers. Please take care of them," Raghav Chadha told ANI.

'Gig workers are not robots': Chadha details mistreatment

He alleged that workers who raise concerns are often penalised by reduced deliveries or being logged out of apps, resulting in financial losses. "Today, they have been pushed to stage a one-day protest to highlight their problems... These gig workers are not robots. They are not bonded labour. They are also someone's father, brother, husband, or son. They are being mistreated. They don't receive any Social Security, retirement benefits, accident or health insurance, or a permanent job. Yet, it is being told that if they try to express their problems, they are either logged out of the app or their daily deliveries are reduced. Their team leaders are adopting many tactics, which are causing them financial losses... If these companies spend even a fraction of their earnings on these gig workers, I am sure these workers will wear the logos of these companies with pride and be motivated to do better work," Raghav Chadha said.

MP spends New Year's Eve with protesting workers

Chadha also spent New Year's Eve with gig workers protesting at Old Rajinder Nagar, calling their demands for fair wages, humane working conditions, dignity at work, and social security "legitimate and just." He emphasised that the protest was not aimed at disruption but at making their voices heard and urged platform managements to engage sincerely with workers.

"Spent New Year's Eve with Gig workers at Old Rajinder Nagar, who held a symbolic strike to make their voices heard. Their demands for fair pay, humane working conditions, dignity at work and social security are legitimate and just. This protest was not about disruption, but about being heard. I stand with them in solidarity. I hope the management of platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy, Zomato etc. listens and engages sincerely," he wrote on 'X'. (ANI)