    Radisson Blu hotel bill for Sena MLAs' 8-day stay was Rs 68-70 lakh

    The rebel MLAs, who checked in on June 22 morning, incurred a food bill of around Rs 22 lakh. The hotel officials confirmed that the guests only used the services that were complementary in the room

    Guwahati, First Published Jul 1, 2022, 4:22 PM IST

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs cleared their bills before they checked out of the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati on Wednesday where they had camped for eight days.

    According to a hotel official, Rs 68-70 lakh was paid for their stay in the five-star hotel located at Gotanagar near Jalukbari. Radisson Blu officials were, however, tight-lipped on the total bill. 

    From June 22 to June 29, a total of 70 rooms were booked for the Maharashtra MLAs and their associates on different floors. The hotel's restaurants, banquets and other facilities were off-limits to non-resident guests.

    A senior hotel official confirmed that there was no money pending and that the Maharashtra MLAs, who resided at the hotel like normal guests, cleared the bills before leaving. 

    The official said the lawmakers had booked both superior and deluxe category rooms. A glance at the hotel website reveals that the room tariffs at the Radisson Blu are dynamic and vary almost every day.

    Sources said that usually, the rent for superior rooms is around Rs 7,500 while deluxe ones are charged at Rs 8,500. The figure is estimated to be around Rs 68 lakh after discounts and taxes. There are a few superior rooms and around 55 deluxe rooms in the hotel.

    The rebel MLAs, who checked in on June 22 morning, incurred a food bill of around Rs 22 lakh. The hotel officials confirmed that the guests only used the services that were complementary in the room and did not avail of any other paid services.

    The dissident Shiv Sena legislators led by Shinde moved to Guwahati, about 2700 km away from Mumbai, after raising a banner of revolt against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. They left for Goa on Wednesday.

    Radisson Blu Guwahati, which is the first five-star hotel in the Northeast, is located next to the Gauhati University and Assam Engineering College campuses. The property lies on the side of the picturesque Deepor Beel lake.

