Maha crisis: Fortress Radisson Blu not taking bookings till July 1
Luxury hotel Radisson Blu in Assam capital Guwahati has stopped all new bookings till June 30, and has barred new guests from entering the premises.
Luxury hotel Radisson Blu in Assam capital Guwahati has stopped all new bookings till June 30 and has barred new guests from entering the premises. That's because the hotel has turned into a fortress ever since rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has camped there along with other MLAs from Maharashtra.
Attempts to make reservations at the five-star hotel through its official website elicited the response that the property was not taking new bookings till June 30. The hotel recommends changing dates or selecting a different rate type when reservations will be available from July 1 on the website.
According to sources, Maharashtra MLAs and their associates have reserved around 70 rooms at the hotel. Restaurants, banquets and other facilities have been closed for non-resident guests. A senior Guwahati Police official confirmed that no new guest is being allowed to enter the hotel.
Only staffers of airlines, who have an agreement with the hotel, are allowed access. Police personnel have been checking every guest coming into Radisson Blu. General visitors are being turned back.
Image: Eknath Shinde with rebel MLAs at Radisson Blu Guwahati
To note, the MLAs, who triggered a mutiny against the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition government, have been camping in Guwahati -- around 2700 km away from Mumbai -- since June 22. They flew in from Surat where they had initially camped since leaving Mumbai a day after the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls.
When contacted, a senior hotel official said that they are booked to capacity. He, however, refused to speak about anything related to the Maharashtra MLAs staying at the hotel property. Radisson Blu Guwahati opened in 2014. The first five-star hotel in the Northeast, Radisson Blu was built along the Deepor Beel lake.
Image: Security personnel deployed outside the Radisson Blu Guwahati ask media persons to move away from the gate
Outside fortress Radisson Blu, a posse of security personnel, including personnel from the nearby Jalukbari Police Station, paramilitary forces and dozens of personnel from the reserve battalions and commando units of the Assam Police, have been stationed.
The hotel, which is around 15 km from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, is located off National Highway 37.
Image: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde plays chess at a hotel where he is staying with supporting MLAs, in Guwahati. Photo: PTI Photo
'Some powerful force backing rebel Shinde'
Newly elected NCP MLC Eknath Khadse believes that Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is backed by some powerful force to carry out the rebellion against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Addressing media persons, Khadse said that this 'powerful force' would reveal itself in the coming day. The former BJP leader said he had never seen the state go through such a volatile situation in his 40-year political career.
"The rebellion is an internal issue of the Sena. However, there is surely some powerful force supporting Shinde. He will not take such a bold step without powerful backing," Khadse said.