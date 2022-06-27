Maha crisis: Fortress Radisson Blu not taking bookings till July 1

Luxury hotel Radisson Blu in Assam capital Guwahati has stopped all new bookings till June 30, and has barred new guests from entering the premises.

Luxury hotel Radisson Blu in Assam capital Guwahati has stopped all new bookings till June 30 and has barred new guests from entering the premises. That's because the hotel has turned into a fortress ever since rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has camped there along with other MLAs from Maharashtra. Attempts to make reservations at the five-star hotel through its official website elicited the response that the property was not taking new bookings till June 30. The hotel recommends changing dates or selecting a different rate type when reservations will be available from July 1 on the website. Also Read: Sena vs Sena battle shifts to Supreme Court; Shinde dials MNS chief | Top updates

According to sources, Maharashtra MLAs and their associates have reserved around 70 rooms at the hotel. Restaurants, banquets and other facilities have been closed for non-resident guests. A senior Guwahati Police official confirmed that no new guest is being allowed to enter the hotel. Only staffers of airlines, who have an agreement with the hotel, are allowed access. Police personnel have been checking every guest coming into Radisson Blu. General visitors are being turned back. Also Read: 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs get Y-plus security, Sanjay Raut issues warning

Image: Eknath Shinde with rebel MLAs at Radisson Blu Guwahati

To note, the MLAs, who triggered a mutiny against the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition government, have been camping in Guwahati -- around 2700 km away from Mumbai -- since June 22. They flew in from Surat where they had initially camped since leaving Mumbai a day after the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls. When contacted, a senior hotel official said that they are booked to capacity. He, however, refused to speak about anything related to the Maharashtra MLAs staying at the hotel property. Radisson Blu Guwahati opened in 2014. The first five-star hotel in the Northeast, Radisson Blu was built along the Deepor Beel lake. Also Read: Don't use my father Bal Thackeray's name to win election: Uddhav to Shiv Sena rebel MLAs

Image: Security personnel deployed outside the Radisson Blu Guwahati ask media persons to move away from the gate

Outside fortress Radisson Blu, a posse of security personnel, including personnel from the nearby Jalukbari Police Station, paramilitary forces and dozens of personnel from the reserve battalions and commando units of the Assam Police, have been stationed. The hotel, which is around 15 km from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, is located off National Highway 37. Also Read: Maha Mutiny: 'Uddhav camp is demoralised; they are not aggressive'

Image: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde plays chess at a hotel where he is staying with supporting MLAs, in Guwahati. Photo: PTI Photo