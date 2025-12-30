In a bid to counter Naxalism, the CRPF has distributed radios in Chhattisgarh's Bastar villages. The initiative provides access to information on government schemes, jobs, and weather, changing mindsets and improving lives in remote areas.

CRPF's Radio Initiative to Counter Naxalism

While the dominance of social media platforms and mobile phones is growing rapidly across the globe, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has distributed radios in various villages of the Bastar division under the Civic Action Programme. Radio has emerged as a powerful weapon in the battle against Naxalism in Chhattisgarh.

As part of this campaign, the 228th Battalion of the CRPF distributed radios in the village of Jidpalli and nearby towns. With radio distribution, villagers are receiving information on employment, exams, and recruitment into the army or police. Along with entertaining, informing, and educating people, radio is playing a pivotal role in changing the mindset of people in restive villages by raising awareness of government welfare schemes at the centre and the state.

A Link of Trust and Communication

Radio is not just a medium of entertainment, but a link of trust and communication, said Raghav, Assistant Commandant of Forward Operating Base (FOB)-Jidpalli. He explained that through radio, weather bulletins, agricultural advice, information on government schemes, and national news, villagers consistently receive information, enabling them to be better prepared for any disaster or opportunity.

According to the Assistant Commandant, in areas where mobile networks do not reach, the radio still delivers a voice. Now, government schemes and global events are reaching directly into these restive villages.

Raghav also noted that for the Bastar region, which is coming out of Naxal violence and heading toward development, such communication mediums are vital as they replace rumours with accurate information. "Information about government policies is reaching villagers through this channel. Insights on farming and weather are improving lives, and the widespread impact of radio distribution is clearly visible," he added.

Villagers Welcome the Change

"The radio has changed the daily routine of the villagers. For the youth, it has become a new window to see and understand the world," Sukkhu Yadav, a local farmer, said. He further explained that earlier, we used to predict rain by looking at the sky; now, we listen to the weather forecast on the radio to decide the timing for sowing and harvesting.

Lakshman Yadav, a youth from Jidpalli Rawatpara, said that, apart from local news, we can hear news from across the country on the radio. "We receive information on farming and health-related tips as well. We can hear about any incidents or accidents, and we stay updated on government schemes and avail ourselves of their benefits. Moreover, after a long day of work, hearing folk songs on the radio cuts our exhaustion in half," he added. (ANI)