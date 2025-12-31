In Naxal-hit areas of Chhattisgarh like Bijapur, radio has become a vital tool. It counters Naxal propaganda by broadcasting government schemes and success stories in local languages, thereby changing mindsets and building trust with the administration.

At a time when the dominance of social media platforms and mobile phones is rapidly increasing across the globe, radio has emerged as a powerful and effective medium in the fight against Naxalism in Chhattisgarh. In districts like Bijapur, radio not only entertains, informs, and educates people but also plays a crucial role in changing the mindset of residents in remote and sensitive villages.

Spreading Awareness of Government Initiatives

Through regular broadcasts in local languages and dialects, radio programmes are raising awareness of welfare schemes implemented by the Central and State governments. Radio has proven to be a reliable and trusted source of information in rural areas where internet connectivity remains weak and smartphone access is limited.

Community and FM radio stations are used to convey messages about government initiatives, development projects, health services, education, and livelihood opportunities. Programmes highlighting the benefits of schemes related to ration distribution, housing, healthcare, pensions, employment and education are helping villagers understand the positive impact of governance and development. This, officials said, is gradually reducing the influence of misinformation and propaganda often spread by Naxal groups.

Building Trust and Boosting Public Confidence

Radio broadcasts also feature success stories of local people who have benefited from government schemes, encouraging others to come forward and access similar benefits. Interactive programmes, folk music, local news and discussions on social issues have helped build trust between the administration and the local population.

Security officials believe that the consistent flow of accurate information through the radio is contributing to greater public awareness and confidence in the system.

A Strategic Tool for Peace and Development

By addressing local concerns and promoting developmental narratives, radio is emerging as an important psychological and communication tool in countering Naxal ideology.

Efforts are intensifying to further strengthen radio outreach in remote areas, with a focus on inclusive communication and community participation. They added that the radio will continue to play a significant role in supporting peace, development and integration in Naxal-affected regions of the state.