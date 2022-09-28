R Venkataramani appointed new Attorney General for India

Senior Advocate R Venkataramani will succeed K K Venugopal, whose term will end on September 30. Venugopal was appointed as Attorney General for India in July 2017.

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday appointed Senior Advocate R Venkataramani as the Attorney General for India for a three-year term.

Venkataramani will succeed K K Venugopal, whose term will end on September 30.

Venugopal was appointed as Attorney General in July 2017. The Centre asked him to continue in the post and reappointed him as the top law officer of the country for three months on June 29. The 91-year-old had cited his age to express his unwillingness to continue in the constitutional post.

There had been reports that another senior advocate, Mukul Rohatgi, had been offered the job by the government. However, Rohatgi, a few days ago, said that he had declined the offer to be the attorney general after a rethink on the subject.

To note, Rohatgi had been the attorney general during the first term of the Narendra Modi government between June 2014 and June 2017. Venugopal had succeeded Rohatgi.