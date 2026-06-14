BJP leader R Ashoka urged the high-level committee on Bengaluru's Rs 39,437 crore Solid Waste Management tender to be independent, alleging a scam by the Congress govt that he says has 'mortgaged Bengaluru's future for 35 years'.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Sunday urged the high-level committee examining the Rs 39,437 crore Solid Waste Management tender to function independently and without any external influence, stressing that the decision would have long-term implications for Bengaluru and public finances.

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This came after allegations were made by the Karnataka Leader of Opposition on Saturday over an alleged Rs 39,000-crore waste management scam in Bengaluru. Ashok alleged on X that the Congress government had "mortgaged Bengaluru's future for the next 35 years" through a waste management contract.

Ashoka Urges Committee to Act with Integrity

The Karnataka government earlier constituted a high-level committee to examine the tender terms. In a post on X, Ashoka said he has written to the committee, urging its members to act with "integrity, independence, and fidelity to the public interest." "I have written to the High-Level Committee examining the ₹39,437 crore Solid Waste Management tender, urging its members to discharge their responsibility with integrity, independence, and fidelity to the public interest," he said.

I have written to the High-Level Committee examining the ₹39,437 crore Solid Waste Management tender, urging its members to discharge their responsibility with integrity, independence, and fidelity to the public interest. I have appealed to the Committee not to yield to any… pic.twitter.com/ZlCOSBLEoE — R. Ashoka (@RAshokaBJP) June 14, 2026

He further cautioned the panel against succumbing to pressure of any kind. "I have appealed to the Committee not to yield to any political, administrative, or external pressure, and to submit its findings guided solely by facts, evidence, and conscience," Ashoka said.

Highlighting the significance of the matter, the BJP leader noted that the issue goes beyond a contractual decision. "This is not merely about a tender. It is about the future of Bengaluru, the prudent use of taxpayers' money, and the trust that citizens place in public institutions," he said.

Ashoka said the committee had a "historic opportunity" to strengthen transparency and accountability in governance. "The Committee has a historic opportunity to uphold transparency, accountability, and the larger public good. Its report must reflect the truth, free from influence or interference of any kind," he added.

He further stressed that "conscience must prevail over pressure, and public interest over political expediency," while asserting that citizens were closely watching the process. "The people of Karnataka are watching closely and expect nothing less than a fair, objective, and fearless assessment," he said.

Ashoka added that decisions involving public money would have lasting consequences. "Governments may come and go, but decisions involving public money and public trust leave a lasting mark. The Committee's findings must stand the test of facts, scrutiny, and history," he said.

Probe Sought Over Alleged Irregularities

Earlier on June 10, he urged Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to order an independent probe into alleged irregularities in Bengaluru's Integrated Solid Waste Management tender. He cited suspected favouritism, pre-decided awarding, and questionable changes in bidder evaluation. He also flagged concerns over tipping fee calculations and inconsistent technical qualifications across tender rounds.

Congress Rejects Allegations

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday strongly rejected allegations, asserting that there is no irregularity in the contract and challenging the opposition to produce evidence. Kharge said, "Going to the Governor's house is not the remedy or solution. Show what you have. Show it to the people. Expose us."

He further criticised the opposition's approach, saying, "What is this nonsense of going to the Governor's office, giving a statement here, giving a statement there? If you have documents, release them."

Reiterating the state government's stand, Kharge added, "The Chief Minister has been clear. There is absolutely no scam. There is no irregularity. There is no malicious intent. We are ready for any investigation. Have they given one piece of paper?" (ANI)