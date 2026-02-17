Qualcomm showcased its suite of robotics technologies, including humanoid systems, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The company's Robotics System aims to accelerate physical AI deployment from household robots to full-size humanoids.

Qualcomm's Robotics Showcase

Qualcomm on Tuesday showcased its robotics technologies, including humanoid systems, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. Qualcomm's Marketing Lead for Robots and Automotive, Shrestha Jain said the company's Robotics System is designed to accelerate the deployment of physical AI across a wide range of environments, from household robots to industrial autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and full-size humanoids.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

End-to-End Robotics Suite

Jain said Qualcomm is showcasing an end-to-end robotics suite under its Robotics System, integrating hardware, software, and compound AI. "Qualcomm is showcasing a full suite of robotics technologies under its Robotics System, including hardware, software, and compound AI integration. This system is designed to accelerate deployment of physical AI across diverse environments, from household robots to industrial autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and full-size humanoids. We are also showcasing Qualcomm's first robotics processor, the Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-10, for full-size humanoids and advanced AMRs - entering premium-tier robotics for the first time," Jain told ANI.

General-Purpose Robotics Architecture

She added that the company's general-purpose robotics architecture brings together powerful heterogeneous edge computing, mixed-criticality systems, software platforms, machine learning operations, and an AI data flywheel.

"The general purpose robotics architecture combines powerful heterogeneous edge computing, mixed-criticality systems, software, machine learning operations, and an AI data flywheel. This end-to-end modular approach enables robots to easily adapt and see, hear, and perform real-world tasks. It's optimized to scale across various form factors with industrial-grade reliability. It's designed to accelerate robotics deployment in environments with high demand for automation," said Jain.

About the India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit is a five-day programme anchored in three foundational pillars, or "Sutras": People, Planet, and Progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital yesterday. He emphasised that the country's progress in AI will not only shape transformative solutions for the nation but also contribute to global advancement.

Over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders are participating at the Summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South.

Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address on February 19, setting the tone for enhanced global cooperation and advancing India's vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-oriented artificial intelligence. (ANI)