JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha hailed Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit as an 'auspicious sign' for trade and defence. Putin will attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, with a bilateral trade target of $100 billion by 2030 on the agenda.

JD(U) MP Calls Visit 'Auspicious Sign'

Ahead of Russian President's visit to India, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said on Thursday that Putin's visit is an auspicious sign for trade or other defence matters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Jha highlighted that India has a very long-standing relationship with Russia. "This is very good because we have had a very old relationship with Russia. PM Modi has been visiting Russia, and Putin ji's visit is an auspicious sign for trade or other defence matters," he said.

Summit Agenda and High-Level Meetings

Russian President Vladimir Putin has departed from Russia for his two-day State visit to India, as reported by TASS. According to the Russian media outlet, the Russian delegation will hold comprehensive discussions on cooperation in trade and economics, science and technology, and culture and humanitarian affairs. Current international and regional issues will also be on the agenda. Ten intergovernmental documents and more than 15 agreements and memorandums between commercial and non-commercial entities of the two countries are being prepared for signing during the visit of the Russian President, TASS reported. Putin is set to arrive in New Delhi this evening for a State Visit to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. This is his first visit here since the Ukraine conflict began in 2022. The last time he visited the country was in December 2021. PM Modi is set to host a private dinner for the Russian President Putin after he arrives in New Delhi.

Focus on Boosting Bilateral Trade

Meanwhile, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India and Russia must work together to diversify and balance their trade basket, underscoring the vast untapped potential of the bilateral economic partnership.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov expressed confidence that Russia and India can reach their shared goal of achieving USD100 billion in trade turnover by 2030, citing rapid growth in recent years and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

Strengthening Financial Infrastructure

In an interview with Russian Media outlet Izvestia, Siluanov pointed to the opening of VTB Bank's new flagship office as a concrete step toward strengthening the financial infrastructure needed to support rising trade volumes. "Today's event, the opening of the VTB bank flagship office, is just one step towards achieving this goal. The more opportunities there are for settlements, the simpler trade and economic relations will be carried out. Therefore, today's event is just another step, I repeat, towards achieving this goal," he said. (ANI)