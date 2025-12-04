Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur slammed the Sukhu-led Himachal govt, alleging it launched no new schemes in three years. He accused it of shutting down BJP-era schemes like Himcare and Shagun and selling state interests.

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jairam Thakur on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the CM Sukhvinder Sukhu-led state government, alleging that in its three-year tenure, the government does not have even a single scheme to showcase. Addressing the rally "Vyvastha Patan ke teen saal, Badlo badlo bhrasht Congress Sarkar" in Dharamshala, Thakur said, "Forget the public, even Congress MLAs cannot recall the name of any scheme, because not a single one has been launched. And where will the names come from when no scheme exists? This failed government has shut down dozens of schemes started by our government. Today, Congress MLAs cannot face the people of the state, they cannot even answer their phone calls. People tell them: if you don't want to launch new schemes, don't -- but at least don't shut the old ones."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Thakur lists schemes allegedly shut down by Congress govt

"Let the Himcare continue so treatment can happen; let Shagun and Kanyadaan continue so our daughters can get married. Don't snatch the cylinders of Grihini Suvidha Yojana, don't take away self-employment under Swavalamban. Don't leave the helpless more helpless by ending Sahara Yojana. If you won't open new schools and colleges, fine -- but don't take away the two thousand-plus institutions we already had," Jairam Thakur said.

Allegations of selling state interests

Jai Ram Thakur said that from day one, this government has been working on a mission to sell out the interests of Himachal. "Why has the Central University campus in Dharamshala not been built till today? After the Centre provided funds and the previous government completed the required paperwork for land clearance, why is this government not depositing the Rs 30 crore? Under what authority did the Chief Minister sell more than 112 bighas of land of Palampur University to his friends? The university could have used that land for research or academic activities. But this government's policy is: whatever you get, sell it or distribute it among friends -- and this is causing enormous damage to the state," the BJP leader said.

'Widespread frustration' and mistreatment of protesters

The former Chief Minister said that whenever they visit any part of the state, they witness widespread frustration and despair among people. "During the Assembly session, every ground surrounding the Assembly had some protest going on against the government. Every section of society wants to uproot this government. Slogans to oust the Sukhu government are being raised in every corner of the state. On World Disability Day, disabled citizens were brutally mistreated in the capital. Students protesting in Dharamshala were treated brutally as well -- even girls were beaten. After granting permission for protests, the government falsely claimed no permission was given. Nothing can be more shameful than this," Jairam Thakur said. (ANI)