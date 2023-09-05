Puthupally records 35% voter turnout; longer queues in booths

Puthuppally byelection: By 12 p.m., the constituency recorded 35 per cent voter turnout. The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Kottayam: In the ongoing Puthuppally by-election, voter turnout remains high in several booths. An intense polling was observed during the morning hours amidst favourable conditions, with hopes that the preliminary results will surpass 100 per cent.



Out of the total 1,76,417 voters in the Puthupally, 90,281 are women, 86,132 are men, and 4 are transgender individuals.UDF candidate Chandy Oommen and LDF candidate Jaick C. Thomas cast their votes in Puthupally.



The polling percentage in Puthupally is expected to surpass the 74.84 per cent recorded in the previous legislative assembly elections.



In Puthupally, Jaick C. Thomas expressed confidence in a favourable result for the LDF, saying that a left-oriented destiny will be written for Puthupally. He criticised UDF's absence from the development dialogue. Jaick also spoke to the media on the polling day, enumerating the development stagnation in Puthupally constituency under UDF rule.



To create a new Puthupally, Jaick explained his election campaign in detail to the media, promising the initiation of development projects.



UDF candidate Chandy Oommen responded, saying it's the day when all people make decisions. He accused the Left government of hindering the development of Puthupally.