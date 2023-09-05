Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Puthupally records 35% voter turnout; longer queues in booths

    Puthuppally byelection: By 12 p.m., the constituency recorded 35 per cent voter turnout. The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
     

    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 1:31 PM IST

    Kottayam: In the ongoing Puthuppally by-election, voter turnout remains high in several booths. An intense polling was observed during the morning hours amidst favourable conditions, with hopes that the preliminary results will surpass 100 per cent.


    Out of the total 1,76,417 voters in the Puthupally, 90,281 are women, 86,132 are men, and 4 are transgender individuals.UDF candidate Chandy Oommen and LDF candidate Jaick C. Thomas cast their votes in Puthupally.


    The polling percentage in Puthupally is expected to surpass the 74.84 per cent recorded in the previous legislative assembly elections.


    In Puthupally, Jaick C. Thomas expressed confidence in a favourable result for the LDF, saying that a left-oriented destiny will be written for Puthupally. He criticised UDF's absence from the development dialogue. Jaick also spoke to the media on the polling day, enumerating the development stagnation in Puthupally constituency under UDF rule. 


    To create a new Puthupally, Jaick explained his election campaign in detail to the media, promising the initiation of development projects.


    UDF candidate Chandy Oommen responded, saying it's the day when all people make decisions. He accused the Left government of hindering the development of Puthupally.

    Congress insults President Droupadi Murmu over 'Republic of Bharat' invite; I.N.D.I.A allies say govt spooked

    'Strikes at very core of Constitution...' 262 eminent persons write to CJI, seek action on Udhayanidhi Stalin

    Kerala: Adani Power, DB Power offer Rs 6.88 per unit for medium-term contracts amid KSEB crisis

    Delhi LG VK Saxena, CM Arvind Kejriwal flag off 400 electric buses; check details

    'India' or 'Bharat'? Controversy erupts over G20 dinner invite; check details

    Congress insults President Droupadi Murmu over 'Republic of Bharat' invite; I.N.D.I.A allies say govt spooked

    Pushpa 2: Did Fahadh Faasil demand Rs 8 crore for his role? Here's the truth

    iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max may cost upto $200 more than iPhone 14 Pro; Here's why

    'Strikes at very core of Constitution...' 262 eminent persons write to CJI, seek action on Udhayanidhi Stalin

    Kerala: Adani Power, DB Power offer Rs 6.88 per unit for medium-term contracts amid KSEB crisis

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

