Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launches projects worth ₹20.55 crore in Dehradun, highlights a proposed super-speciality hospital, healthcare expansion, recruitment and overseas job opportunities for youth.

Foundation stone laying ceremonies and inaugurations of five development projects worth Rs 20.55 crore have been conducted by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at the campus of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University, Selakui, Dehradun. The projects comprise three projects worth Rs 20.21 crore along with the inauguration of two facilities worth Rs 34 lakh.

The occasion has thrown light on the initiatives undertaken by the state government towards improvement of facilities related to medical education, development of healthcare infrastructure and creation of employment opportunities for youth. He also said that a proposal for setting up a super-speciality hospital within the premises of the university has been sent to the ministry of health of the Union government.

CM Dhami Emphasizes Medical Education and Healthcare

The programme was started with prayer to goddess Saraswati along with offering of flowers to late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna. CM Dhami said that the university has great importance in the improvement of medical education and training of youth for their career as doctors, nursing officers and other healthcare professionals.

Proposal of Super-Speciality Hospital Submitted to Centre

As mentioned by Dhami, the state government has proposed a super-speciality hospital to the Union Health Ministry, which is set up at the campus of the university. Further steps are dependent upon the approval of the Centre.

Uttarakhand has a total of five government medical colleges, while another two are being constructed at present, according to the Chief Minister. Apart from that, the state has nine nursing colleges and three nursing schools. Services of super-specialities are being made available at the medical colleges of Dehradun, Haldwani and Srinagar to make such services more accessible to people.

Haldwani Cancer Institute and AIIMS Satellite Center

The healthcare projects that are going on in Uttarakhand include a modern cancer institute in Haldwani and AIIMS satellite center in Kichha, Udham Singh Nagar District, at a total cost of ₹351 crore, as told by the Chief Minister.

Apart from that, efforts are being made to improve the facilities of district hospitals and community health centers. Telemedicine and helicopter ambulances are among the means adopted for making medical help more accessible to the people.

Recruitment in Healthcare and Foreign Jobs

According to Dhami, recruitment is being done for doctors, nursing officers, and paramedics to improve public healthcare facilities. Improvements in training centers are also being made.

He also informed about the opportunities of jobs abroad for youth of Uttarakhand, and he mentioned that 60 youth have got jobs in Japan in 2023 and 13 youth have got jobs in Germany in 2025 through programs of learning foreign languages. As an example, he mentioned Sapna Rana, who got jobs in Germany through learning German language.

Anti-Cheating Act and Development of Youth

The Chief Minister assured the youth about the process of fair recruitment and employment. He informed that a strong anti-cheating act had been introduced to counter cheating in recruitment examinations.

The Medical Health and Medical Education Minister Subodh Uniyal also emphasized on the development of medical education and healthcare facilities.