Purnima Devi Barman makes it to TIME's 'Women of the Year 2025'. All you need to know about her journey

Indian wildlife conservationist Purnima Devi Barman has been named among TIME's 'Women of the Year 2025' for her pioneering efforts in protecting the greater adjutant stork. Leading the 'Hargila Army' of 20,000 women, her work has elevated the bird's status from endangered to near-threatened, inspiring conservationists worldwide.

TIME Magazine has honored Indian biologist and wildlife conservationist Purnima Devi Barman as one of its Women of the Year 2025, recognizing her remarkable contributions to environmental protection and community-driven conservation efforts. The list, released on February 15, includes 13 influential women worldwide, such as actor Nicole Kidman and French activist Gisele Pelicot, a survivor who became a symbol in the fight against sexual violence.

The Turning Point: A Call from Nature

Barman's journey began in 2007, when she learned that a tree housing greater adjutant storks was being cut down in Assam, her home state. Confronted and mocked for her concern, she was driven by a deep realization—comparing the vulnerable chicks to her own twin daughters, the TIME Magazine report mentioned. This moment ignited her lifelong mission to save the species.

A Conservation Success Story

At the time of her intervention, there were only around 450 greater adjutant storks in Assam. Thanks to her relentless efforts, the species was reclassified in 2023 from endangered to near-threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Today, their population in Assam has surged to over 1,800.

The Hargila Army: Women-Led Conservation Movement

Central to Barman's mission is the Hargila Army, a grassroots network of 20,000 women dedicated to protecting the storks and spreading awareness. The movement, which began in Assam, has expanded across India and even reached Cambodia. Schools in France now incorporate her conservation efforts into their curriculum.

The Hargila Army also empowers women financially. Barman proudly wears traditional clothing woven by members of the group, featuring motifs of the stork. Through selling handcrafted textiles, these women earn a livelihood while promoting conservation.

Cultural Integration and Awareness

Beyond environmental efforts, Barman has seamlessly woven conservation into Assamese culture and traditions. The once-overlooked stork is now celebrated in songs, ceremonies, and festivals. Even “baby showers” are held for newly hatched chicks, further fostering a deep-rooted connection between people and wildlife.

TIME's Selection Criteria and Global Recognition

TIME's Women of the Year recognizes trailblazers addressing critical global challenges, from gender-based violence to climate change. Jessica Sibley, CEO of TIME, praised this year’s honorees for their leadership and commitment to fostering equity. Editorial Director Lucy Feldman emphasized the urgency of their work in tackling some of the world’s most pressing issues.

Barman's Reaction to the Honor

Expressing gratitude, Barman described the recognition as a triumph for Assam and its people. She reflected on her two-decade-long journey filled with obstacles and victories, emphasizing her desire to inspire young women to embrace conservation careers and challenge societal norms, Northeast Now reported.

Upcoming TIME Leadership Forum & Gala

TIME will celebrate its honorees at the Women of the Year Leadership Forum and Gala on February 25, 2025, in Los Angeles. The event will feature discussions with influential leaders, including Nicole Kidman, Gloria Walton, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, Jennifer Openshaw, Padmasree Warrior, Nazanin Boniadi, and Elaine Welteroth.

