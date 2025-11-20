The three-day Dev Deepawali ritual began at Puri's Jagannath Temple, where Lord Jagannath and his siblings will perform 'Shradh' for their ancestors. BJP MP Sambit Patra and Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan were among the devotees present.

The three-day Dev Deepawali ritual began at the sacred Jagannath Temple on Thursday morning, drawing devotees and leaders who arrived to witness the revered annual tradition.

Leaders Attend Dev Deepawali Ritual

BJP MP Sambit Patra visited the Sri Jagannath Temple on the first day of the ritual. Speaking about the occasion, he highlighted the spiritual depth of the ritual. "Today is Dev Deepawali in Puri Dham. From today onwards, for three days, Mahaprabhu and the other two siblings will wear white attire and perform the 'Shradh' ritual for their ancestors. This is a very big tradition. It shows that the traditions followed by ordinary humans, Mahaprabhu follows them in the same way among humans as a human being and gives the message that I too stand with you at every step," he told ANI.

Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan also visited the Jagannath Temple, and after offering prayers, he said, "Today is a very sacred day. We had an exclusive darshan of Mahaprabhu. It is our good fortune to have received darshan of Mahaprabhu today. We prayed to Mahaprabhu for the peace and prosperity of the 4.5 crore people of Odisha."

Details of the Three-Day Ritual

The holy month of Margasira enters its Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi on Wednesday, marking the start of the three-day Dev Deepawali rituals at Puri's Jagannath Temple. During this period, Lord Jagannath and his siblings appear in Shraddha Besha, with special lamps offered in honour of their ancestors.

Ancestors Honoured

As per tradition, the deities perform deepadan and shraddha for different divine ancestors over the three days: Aditi-Kashyapa on Chaturdashi, King Dasharatha-Queen Kausalya on Amavasya, and Vasudeva-Devaki, Nanda-Yashoda, and King Indradyumna-Queen Gundicha on Pratipada.

About Shri Jagannath Temple

Shri Jagannath Temple is one of the most revered Hindu temples in India, dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Vishnu. It is a major pilgrimage site for devotees across the country.

In the holy month of Margasira, entering Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi, the temple witnesses a flock of devotees who visit to offer prayers and seek blessings for prosperity and salvation. The temple was built in the 12th century by King Anantavarman Chodaganga Deva and is a prime example of Kalinga architecture. (ANI)