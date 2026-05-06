Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticised Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's 'deeply regrettable' remarks accusing the BJP of orchestrating twin blasts. Puri cited Pakistan's role in terrorism and asked Mann to withdraw his statement.

Puri Slams Mann's 'Regrettable' Remarks

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for accusing the BJP of the twin explosions in the state, calling his remarks "deeply regrettable."

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Speaking with ANI, the Union Minister expressed disappointment over the CM's allegations of "party politics" on the matter and asked him to refocus on the national policy of "zero tolerance for terrorism."

Reflecting on Punjab's history of "cross-border violence," the Union Minister stated that Pakistan is using terrorism as "a tool of state policy." "Punjab is not only a sensitive border state, but it also has a history of suffering from cross-border violence. Our western neighbour is using terrorism as a tool of state policy and exporting it. On social media, the Khalistan Liberation Army, in fact, has claimed responsibility for the Jalandhar attack. Therefore, it's all the more regrettable that the Chief Minister of Punjab, Mann, is imposing this strange construct," he said.

"He said that these blasts are minor, and he also suggested that the BJP may have orchestrated them. His own Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, has clearly stated that this is an ISI-backed operation. It's being carried out before the anniversary of Operation Sindoor. DGP is saying this. But Mr Mann, I don't know at what time of day he made this statement. But I can all see that this is deeply regrettable. Apart from our zero tolerance for terrorism, which is and should be our national-level stance, adding political colour by suggesting it's party politics is unfortunate," he added.

Stating that the victory of the BJP in West Bengal has "caused trouble to the opposition," the Union Minister asked CM Mann to withdraw his statement. "I know that the recent election results in West Bengal have caused a lot of trouble to some of our allies in the opposition. After so many years, the BJP is going to form a government in a state like Bengal with a large majority. But this statement by the Chief Minister, I hope he has the wisdom and political maturity to withdraw what he has said," he stated.

Mann Accuses BJP of Instigating Violence

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann condemned recent incidents of explosions in Amritsar and Jalandhar, calling them part of a larger effort by the BJP to instigate violence ahead of elections. Addressing the media, he alleged, "An investigation is underway into these minor blasts. This is the BJP's preparation for the Punjab elections. BJP gets votes by spreading violence and fear among people. I want to tell the BJP to stop. The people of Punjab always want peace. Wherever the BJP has to contest elections, it goes there and creates fights."

Twin Blasts Rock Punjab

Jalandhar saw the first blast after a scooter caught fire around 8 pm outside the Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier headquarters. Hours later, another blast occurred in Khasa near the cantonment area in Amritsar at around 10:50 pm, prompting a swift response from police and security agencies.

Currently, a preliminary investigation is underway, and further details are awaited. (ANI)