Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu reaffirmed the state's commitment to PM Modi's 'TB-Free India' vision. At a workshop, he called for collective effort, highlighting extensive testing, free treatment, and the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative.

Reaffirming the commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "TB-Free India", the Government of Tripura is working steadfastly to eliminate tuberculosis from the state. With this objective, an awareness workshop under the "TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan" was organised on Wednesday at Pragya Bhavan in Agartala. The workshop was attended by the Governor of Tripura, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, as the Chief Guest.

Governor Calls for Collective Effort

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said that a TB-Free Tripura can be achieved only through strong political will, effective administrative initiatives, and active public participation. He emphasised that tuberculosis is not merely a medical issue but also a challenge requiring social awareness, collective responsibility, and a commitment to ensuring the well-being of every citizen. He stressed that the goal can only be achieved through the combined efforts of the government, healthcare workers, elected representatives, voluntary organisations, and the general public.

"Under the TB Mukt Bharat campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tripura has continued its efforts from last year into this year with great dedication. The state is taking the campaign to every village by conducting extensive tuberculosis (TB) testing to identify cases at the earliest. Health workers are actively screening students and people in villages, identifying TB patients, issuing them ID cards, providing free medicines, and ensuring they complete the full six-month course of treatment. The message is clear: remove TB from your village, your school, and your community, and help build a TB-free society. With this commitment, the Health Department of Tripura is working tirelessly in the right direction and has achieved encouraging results," the Governor told ANI.

State's Achievements and Key Initiatives

The Governor stated that Tripura's remarkable achievements under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and the recognition received from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are a matter of great pride for the entire state. He credited this success to the dedicated efforts of the Health Department, district administration, doctors, nurses, and frontline healthcare workers.

He further informed that special TB screening programmes are being conducted in tea and rubber plantation areas, while modern diagnostic centres have been established in every district to bring quality healthcare closer to the people. He also highlighted the importance of the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative, under which nutritional support is being provided to TB patients to help them recover faster and return to normal life.

Community Engagement and Workshop Highlights

The Governor called upon the youth of Tripura to join TB-Free Clubs in educational institutions and serve as ambassadors for TB awareness. He also urged elected representatives and Panchayat members to take an active role in making their respective areas free from tuberculosis.

During the event, the Governor distributed nutritious food baskets to TB patients and launched the TB Mukt Bharat App download campaign. TB survivor David Reang shared his recovery journey, inspiring the audience with his personal experience. In recognition of their outstanding contribution towards TB elimination, Ni-kshay Mitras were felicitated and presented with certificates of appreciation.

Among those present at the programme were Dr Anjan Das, Director of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine, Dr Jubilee Debbarma, Joint Director of the National Health Mission, and other distinguished officials. (ANI)