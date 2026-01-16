Congress' V Hanumantha Rao flagged law and order concerns after the Puranapool Maa Durga Temple in Hyderabad was vandalised. He urged for strict police action, while police have registered a case and deployed security, stating the situation is under control.

Congress Leader Demands Action

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Thursday highlighted issues of negligence in law and order after some miscreants allegedly vandalised the Puranapool Maa Durga Temple late at night on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "The uproar that followed the alleged damage to the idols... if there is even a little negligence in such matters, the repercussions will spread everywhere and lead to law-and-order problems."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He further called for police action against such incidents, "regardless of who the culprits are," to prevent their recurrence. He also urged the government to take cognisance of the matter. "If the police take action on this and ensure that no further incidents occur, regardless of who the culprits are, then no further incidents will happen. As a senior leader, I request that the government not create any such problems...," he stated.

Police Launch Investigation

The Puranapool Maa Durga Temple was allegedly vandalised by some miscreants who also chanted slogans outside the temple. Observers in the area called the police, and the investigation was kick-started.

Situation Under Control, Says Police

Speaking to ANI, Tafseer Iqbal, Additional CP, L&O, South Range, said the police have registered a case under "appropriate sections." "We got the information at around 11:30 PM that a few anti-social elements came and tried to vandalise the temple and began sloganeering. Police reached the site immediately after receiving the information. We have registered a case in the appropriate sections," he informed.

He further stated that the police had received information about the suspects and that the investigation is ongoing. He further stated that the situation is now under control and requested people not to fall for misinformation. "We have also received some clues regarding the miscreants and are investigating them. The situation is under control now, and security has been deployed at the necessary locations for precaution. We will be taking appropriate action against the culprits. I request that the general public not spread or believe misinformation," he said. (ANI)