A Rs 7 lottery ticket brought unexpected good news to Bimla Devi’s family in Punjab’s Kotkapura. Learn seven essential steps on how to buy legit ticket to how to claim the money.

Bimla Devi from Punjab's Kotkapura won Rs 1 crore by just a Rs 7 lottery ticket in a government lottery conducted in Sikkim. She never expected that small amount she spend will bring something this big. This winning has given hope to her family financially.

According to PTC News, she purchased the ticket while shopping for her children’s clothes. The win has given her family, which depends on her husband’s daily-wage earnings, fresh hope for a better future. The family is considering starting a small business but has yet to decide how to use the prize money.

If you are also thinking of participating in a state run lottery, here's step-by-step guide on how to buy a legal ticket to how to claim it.

How To Buy Lottery Ticket: 7 Essential Steps

Step 1: See If The Lottery Is Authorized And Legal

Verify that the lottery is authorized and legal in your state before buying a lottery ticket. Laws concerning lottery sales may differ among states. Make sure to look into it.

Step 2: Buy The Ticket Only From An Authorized Dealer

Always buy the lottery ticket from an authorized dealer. Look at the lottery name, ticket number, draw date and other information before leaving the dealer.

Step 3: Compare Your Ticket With The Winning Numbers

Once the draw is held, check your lottery ticket against the numbers announced by the official lottery office. Look at the complete ticket number, series and draw date.

Step 4: Secure Your Ticket To Win

Ensure that the original winning ticket is in a good condition. Observe the rules by the lottery agency about signing the ticket and retaining copies thereof.

Step 5: Provide the Necessary Documentation

Identify from the official procedure the documents that are needed. The list of documents might contain the original winning ticket, claim form, identity verification documents, PAN and bank details depending on the lottery.

Step 6: File the Claim within the Deadline

Stick to the procedures by the relevant authority and determine the deadline for claiming the specific lottery. The rules of Sikkim's lottery in 2023 state that prizes must usually be claimed within 30 days of the draw based on the respective regulations.

Step 7: Determine If Any Tax Has Been Deducted

Tax deduction will apply to lottery winnings according to the income tax provisions. Confirm the tax deductions and amount of money to be paid out from the authorised lottery department.

Is It Possible To Guarantee a Lottery Winning?

Absolutely not! Winning a lottery relies on luck and there is no way to guarantee a win. Only play with money that you are willing to lose.