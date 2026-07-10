A woman from Punjab has gained social media fame for traveling the world while keeping her 9-to-5 job. She challenges the idea that one must quit work to travel. Her method involves careful planning, disciplined saving, and strategically combining weekends with public holidays and earned leave.

A Punjab-based woman has captured social media's attention after revealing how she manages to travel across the world without giving up her regular 9-to-5 job. Her story has resonated with working professionals who often believe that international travel is possible only after quitting a full-time career or becoming a digital nomad.

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The woman, who frequently documents her journeys online, shared that she has visited multiple countries while continuing to work in a conventional office job. According to her, the secret lies not in having unlimited leave or a flexible career, but in careful planning, disciplined saving and making the most of every available holiday.

In a viral post, she explained that she strategically combines weekends with public holidays and earned leave to create longer vacations without exhausting her annual leave balance. She also plans trips months in advance, allowing her to secure cheaper flight tickets and accommodation while avoiding last-minute expenses.

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She added that budgeting plays an equally important role in making frequent travel possible. Instead of spending heavily on luxury experiences, she prioritises affordable stays, books flights during fare sales and keeps a dedicated travel fund. By managing her finances throughout the year, she is able to explore new destinations without disrupting her professional responsibilities.

Her post challenged the common belief that people must choose between career growth and travel. She argued that with consistent financial planning, efficient time management and realistic expectations, many professionals can enjoy international trips while maintaining stable employment.

The practical advice quickly struck a chord with social media users. Many praised her for offering realistic tips rather than promoting an unattainable lifestyle, while others shared their own experiences of using long weekends and advance planning to visit new destinations despite demanding work schedules.

Several commenters described the post as motivating because it focused on discipline rather than privilege. Others said it encouraged them to rethink how they use their annual leave and personal finances, proving that travel can be achievable without making drastic career changes.

The Punjab woman's story has since become a source of inspiration for aspiring travellers, highlighting that thoughtful planning, smart budgeting and effective use of leave can help turn long-held travel dreams into reality—even while working a traditional nine-to-five job.

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