At IIT Delhi's 57th Convocation, PM Modi urged students to help build a 'Viksit Bharat'. He stressed the need for economic, technological, and industrial self-reliance amid a rapidly evolving global power balance driven by technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday acknowledged the evolving global power balance as a result of technological advancement and called for economic, technological and industrial self-reliance to achieve the goal of a developed India. Addressing the students at the 57th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, PM Modi stated that the decisions of the young generation will influence the nation's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat'.

PM Modi said, "The global strategic equation is shifting swiftly. The global power balance is evolving by the moment, driven primarily by the pace of technological advancement. No one can say with certainty what the world will look like in the next 20 or 30 years. The world, technology, industries, and professions will all evolve. But amidst all this, remember one thing: those who keep learning will succeed."

"You are all aware that every generation faces the specific challenges of its time and also bears its own national responsibility. Whatever you do over the next 30 to 35 years of your lives will influence our journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat'. Therefore, the basis of every decision you make should also be: how will this benefit the country? Which of the nation's needs will this fulfil?" he added.

Call for Self-Reliance in Key Sectors

He called self-reliance in each sector as the strong foundation for a developed India. The Prime Minister hailed the opportunities and advancements in the semiconductor and drone sectors. He said, "Economic Self-Reliance...Technological Self-Reliance... Industrial Self-Reliance...India is working to become self-reliant in every such sector. These are the strong foundations of a developed India. I clearly acknowledge that everything from chip to ship will be built right here, by your own hands. Today, the youth in our drone sector are creating new possibilities. Somewhere, drones are being used to work in the fields, drones are delivering medicines, drones are helping in the country's defence and security, and today somewhere a youth is saying - First in my bloodline to make a drone."

Government Initiatives to Boost Research

Encouraging the students to pursue research, he highlighted the government's initiatives and fellowships. PM Modi said, "Another major possibility lies before you all, and that new opportunity is in the field of research. The Prime Minister's Research Fellowship is providing our talented youth with opportunities to conduct research. A 'Research, Development, and Innovation Scheme' has been launched to enable the advancement of new ideas. The National Research Foundation has also been established to give fresh impetus to science and research in the country."

"Funding of up to Rs 1 lakh crore is being arranged for the research sector. Through the 'One Nation One Subscription' initiative, prestigious global research journals are now reaching even the smallest towns in the country at no additional cost," he added.

Participating in the 57th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, PM Modi presented the institute's most prestigious honours, including the President's Gold Medal, Director's Gold Medal, Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, and Perfect Ten Gold Medals to the meritorious students. (ANI)