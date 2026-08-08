Assam's wildlife conservation efforts get a boost as Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah releases 10 captive-bred vultures. The minister also inaugurated a new eco-tourism gate in Kaziranga and launched several community development initiatives.

Marking a significant milestone in Assam's wildlife conservation efforts, Environment, Forest & Climate Change Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah released 10 captive-bred vultures into the wild from the Jatayu Aviary at Tewaripal in Biswanath Wildlife Division. The programme formed the highlight of the Minister's visit to Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve and Nameri Tiger Reserve, during which he also inaugurated the Florican Eco-Tourism Gate at Naramari and the Nameri Silver Jubilee Conference Hall, besides launching several community development initiatives.

The day's programme focused on strengthening biodiversity conservation, promoting eco-tourism and enhancing community participation in protected area management. The release of the vultures represents an important achievement in Assam's ongoing conservation programme for critically endangered scavenger species.

The birds, comprising five slender-billed vultures and five white-rumped vultures, were released after being bred under a scientific conservation breeding programme. Satellite tracking devices will be used to monitor their movement, survival and adaptation in the wild, providing valuable data for future conservation planning.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the successful release of captive-bred vultures demonstrates Assam's commitment to science-based wildlife conservation and habitat restoration. "The return of these vultures to the wild is an encouraging step towards securing the future of these critically endangered species. Their recovery is essential for maintaining ecological balance and reflects the collective efforts of conservation professionals, frontline staff and local communities," he said.

Promoting Eco-Tourism and Livelihoods

The Minister later inaugurated the Florican Eco-Tourism Gate at Naramari under Nagsankar Range in the 6th Addition of Kaziranga National Park. The newly established gate is expected to serve as an alternative regulated entry point for visitors while promoting responsible eco-tourism in the grassland and wetland ecosystems of the protected area. The initiative is designed to generate sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities through the engagement of trained local guides, homestay operators and Self Help Groups, while strengthening wildlife protection and visitor management in an important habitat for rhinos and several other wildlife species.

Strengthening Community-Based Conservation

Continuing the day's programme, the Minister inaugurated the Nameri Silver Jubilee Conference Hall at Nameri Tiger Reserve. On the occasion, he launched a series of community-based initiatives aimed at improving conservation outcomes through greater local participation.

Supporting Local Communities and Frontline Staff

Appointment letters were distributed to four assistant teachers engaged for schools located in buffer villages, while eight cottage tents were handed over to the Torajan Eco-Development Committee to promote community-managed homestays and nature-based tourism. Two sewing machines were also distributed to the Dharikati Eco-Development Committee to support women-centric livelihood activities and encourage self-employment in fringe villages. Camp amenities were also distributed to frontline forest personnel in recognition of their dedicated service towards wildlife protection and habitat conservation.

The Minister appreciated the role played by frontline staff and Eco-Development Committees in safeguarding Assam's rich natural heritage and emphasised that conservation efforts become more effective when local communities are active partners in protecting forests and wildlife.

The visit also included interactions with Eco-Development Committee members, frontline forest staff and local stakeholders, reaffirming the Government's continued focus on inclusive conservation, sustainable livelihoods and responsible eco-tourism across Assam's protected areas.

Infrastructure and Habitat Restoration

The Minister's visit concluded with an inspection of the habitat restoration site at Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary, where ongoing efforts to restore degraded habitats and strengthen biodiversity conservation were reviewed. He also inaugurated the new Range Office of the Kalamati Wildlife Range, reaffirming the Government's commitment to enhancing forest infrastructure and improving field-level management for effective wildlife protection.

(ANI)