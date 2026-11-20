The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries is holding the Dear 50 Colt Friday Weekly Lottery draw today. With tickets priced at Rs 50, participants can win multi-tier cash rewards, including a Rs 21 Lakh first prize. Check the official website later this evening for the winning numbers.

The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries will conduct the draw for the Punjab State Dear 50 Colt Friday Weekly Lottery today, November 20, 2026. Ticket holders across Punjab and other participating states are awaiting the official announcement of the winning numbers later this evening.

Priced at Rs 50 per ticket and issued across A to E series, the Dear 50 Colt Friday Weekly scheme offers a multi-tier cash payout structure, giving thousands of participants a chance to win.

Also Read | Punjab State Thursday Weekly Lottery Result, November 19: Dear 50 Chief Winning Numbers OUT! Check Rs 21 Lakh Winner

Punjab State Friday Weekly Lottery: Dear 50 Colt Prize Structure

According to the official scheme breakdown, cash rewards are distributed across seven prize tiers:

Prize Rank — Prize Amount

1st Prize: Rs 21 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 4,000

4th Prize: Rs 2,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

How to Check Today’s Punjab Lottery Results?

Visit the official Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries portal at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

Navigate to the "Results" section on the homepage.

Select Dear 50 Colt Friday Weekly Lottery (20-11-2026) and download the official result PDF.

Match your ticket series and number carefully against the published gazette list.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear 50 Bronco Tuesday Weekly Lottery Result, November 17: Winning Numbers OUT! Check Rs 21 Lakh Winner