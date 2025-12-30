BJP's Tarun Chugh called the Punjab Assembly's session against the Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Act unconstitutional and a distraction from the AAP government's failures, including corruption in MNREGA, poor law and order, and administrative paralysis.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday criticised the Punjab Assembly for holding a one-day session to pass a resolution against the Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Act, calling it "unconstitutional, politically motivated, and an attack on India's federal structure. According to a press release, Chugh said that the special session convened by the Mann Government against the VB-G RAM G Act is unconstitutional, politically motivated, and an attack on India's federal structure.

He said the Constitution clearly defines that subjects like employment guarantees, national rural livelihood frameworks, and centrally funded welfare laws fall under the legislative powers of the Union Parliament, not a State Assembly. "What the Mann government has done today is a reckless breach of constitutional discipline," Chugh said. He added that it is shocking that a law passed by both Houses of Parliament after over 23 hours of debate and participation from more than 130 MPs is being challenged through a symbolic session merely for headlines.

'Session a Distraction from Governance Collapse'

The BJP leader said that this special session is nothing but a PR exercise to hide the reality of Punjab's current state: worsening law and order, rampant corruption across departments, and complete administrative paralysis. He stated that criminals roam free, drug cartels operate with impunity, and the AAP government has failed on every front. "When governance collapses, tyrants distract. Today's session is a distraction," he remarked, adding that the Mann government owes answers on every crime committed under its watch.

MNREGA Corruption Allegations

Chugh said MNREGA in Punjab had become a den of corruption, where "thekedars and local cartels looted money meant for poor labourers." He highlighted how social audits reveal the extent of malpractices: out of 13,304 gram panchayats, audits were done in 5,915 and nearly 10,653 cases of financial embezzlement emerged, yet no action was taken. Funds meant for tasks like road cleaning and canal maintenance were siphoned off, and even after Central authorities flagged the scams, the AAP government refused to recover the money or punish the culprits.

'VB-G RAM G is a Reform, Not a Rollback'

The BJP leader added that VB-G RAM G is a reform, not a rollback. It replaces corruption with accountability through digital transformation, links projects with PM Gati Shakti for infrastructure-based employment, and increases guaranteed working days to support rural households. He said the Act provides a modern, transparent, tech-driven model where payments and assets can be tracked, preventing fraud that flourished under MNREGA. "This is what scares AAP -- not reform, but the end of their corruption pipeline," he said.

'Blind Opposition and Political Stunts'

Tarun Chugh said the Mann government's behaviour reflects blind opposition, not constructive politics. "They do not want to debate reforms; they only want to oppose the Modi government blindly. Calling a session against a valid Parliamentary law is not protest, it is a stunt. And stunts do not build Punjab," he said. He urged the Chief Minister to stop attacking the Constitution and instead restore governance, ensure safety, and bring integrity back to Punjab's administration. (ANI)