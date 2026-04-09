Punjab Police, in a joint op with central agencies, busted an ISI-sponsored Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module. Two accused were arrested, and police recovered hand grenades, detonators, and IED material aimed at disturbing peace.

Two accused have been arrested in connection with an ISI-sponsored Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module being operated by a foreign-based handler, Punjab police said on Thursday.

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In a joint operation with District Amritsar Rural, District Gurdaspur, and State Special Operations Cell (SSOC)-Amritsar, along with central agencies, the Punjab police busted an ISI-sponsored BKI terror module. Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav posted on X, "In a major breakthrough, District Amritsar Rural, District Gurdaspur, SSOC-Amritsar in a joint operation with Central Agencies, busts an #ISI-sponsored BKI terror module operated by a foreign-based handler and arrests two accused."

Explosives and IED Material Seized

The police also recovered five hand grenades, two special detonators, a PTT timer with coder and decoder, among other things, during the operation.

The DGP further highlighted the recovered items, stating, "Significant recoveries include: 5 hand grenades, 2 special detonators, PTT timer with coder & decoder, 9V battery, IED material (1 kg high explosive packed with nails), 1 Baofeng walkie-talkie with cable and trigger mechanism--indicating preparations for high-impact attacks aimed at disturbing public peace."

Investigation to Uncover Terror Links

An FIR has been registered at PS Kalanaur, Gurdaspur, under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act.

"Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages, including foreign handlers and local support networks," DGP Yadav added.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the force, stating, "Punjab Police remains firmly committed to ensuring peace, security, and public safety in Punjab."