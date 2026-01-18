Punjab's Ludhiana Police busted gangster Goldy Brar's extortion module, arresting 10 and seizing weapons. Separately, Ferozepur Police apprehended two in a cross-border drug smuggling case, recovering over 4 kg of heroin from Pakistan.

Goldy Brar-linked extortion module busted

In a major breakthrough against organised crime, the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police have busted an extortion module linked to gangster Goldy Brar, arresting 10 operatives and recovering a cache of sophisticated foreign-made weapons, officials said on Sunday.

In a post on X, the Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, announced that arrests were made following a focused three-week operation. The police recovered multiple illegal firearms, including two Austrian-made Glock pistols, along with 10 other sophisticated weapons.

Cross-border drug smuggling ring busted

Earlier this week, Punjab Police Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the police made a recovery of 4.013 kg of heroin. They also apprehended two people in connection with a cross-border drug smuggling module that was busted by the Ferozepur Police, officials said.

He said that the recovered consignment was allegedly smuggled from Pakistan, according to preliminary investigations. He added that backward linkages had been established, pointing to alleged cross-border connections underlying the operation.

An FIR has been filed at the Mamdot police station in Ferozepur.

The DGP said, "In an intelligence-led operation, Ferozepur Police busts a cross-border drug smuggling module, apprehends two accused, and recovers 4.013 kg heroin. Preliminary investigation reveals that the recovered consignment was smuggled from #Pakistan. Backward linkages have been established, pointing towards strong cross-border connections behind the operation. An FIR has been registered at PS Mamdot, #Ferozepur. Further investigation is underway. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling narco-networks and ensuring a drug-free, safe and secure #Punjab."

The DGP said that the Punjab Police is remaining committed to dismantling narco-networks and ensuring a drug-free, safe and secure Punjab.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)