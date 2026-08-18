Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole hit out at the BJP over the Vande Mataram row, questioning its credentials on patriotism and urging it to focus on farmers, youth, and national security. Other Congress leaders echoed his sentiment.

Amid the escalating row over the recitation of Vande Mataram, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP, questioning its credentials to speak on patriotism and urging the government to focus on farmers, youth and national security instead. Speaking to ANI, he said the BJP had no right to lecture the Congress on patriotism. Targeting the BJP, he added, "What should BJP say? They haven't taught us patriotism. Those who were with the British during the independence struggle, they will teach us patriotism? And so BJP shouldn't teach us more patriotism. First, look within yourself and the first issue is that today the questions before our country are those of the farmers, of the youth, the country's borders are not secure and therefore on all these matters, the BJP in government should pay attention to that. This is our stance."

Patole questions PM's Red Fort speech

The Congress leader also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech from the Red Fort. He questioned whether the address was meant for the entire country or only for those opposed to the government. "I feel that the way Godi media is being incited, just as mistakes were made in Rajasthan, mistakes have happened everywhere. But my point is that the speech the Prime Minister gave at the Red Fort, was that speech for the country or for those who oppose this government? Our army fights for the country; they are martyred. The Prime Minister says they are there to die. So I think, not as Narendra Modi, but as the Prime Minister of the country, while giving a speech from the Red Fort, he should also pay attention to the mistakes he has made," he said.

'Only two stanzas were sung till now'

On the Congress stand of singing only two stanzas of Vande Mataram, Patole said, "So what? Until now it was only two stanzas. What's happening differently now? Our Congress party high command has said so, and already Vande Mataram is sung in two stanzas; it will be based on that."

Goa Congress leaders join attack

Meanwhile, following a Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) programme, South Goa Congress MP Captain Viriato Fernandes also hit out at the BJP over the Vande Mataram row. "On the row over the recitation of 'Vande Mataram' at the Congress headquarters, he adds, "We have been singing Vande Mataram for decades, since pre-independence times. Who is the BJP to teach us about Vande Mataram? Where was this BJP during the struggle movement, during the independence movement, and they're trying to teach us, give us lectures on that," Fernandes told ANI.

Congress MLA Altone D'Costa said that the party's position on the matter had already been made clear by its leadership. "I don't want to speak much about it. Our president has already told them; no one needs to show how much love our leaders, our party leaders, have for this country," he said. (ANI)