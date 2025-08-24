Seven people died and 15 were injured after an LPG tanker exploded following a collision in Punjab's Hoshiarpur. Authorities registered a case, while Punjab CM announced Rs 2 lakh aid for victims’ families and assured free treatment.

A tragic accident in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district has claimed seven lives and left 15 others injured after an LPG tanker collided with a pickup vehicle near Mandiala Adda on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road late Friday night. The tanker exploded soon after the collision, creating a massive fire that spread to nearby houses. Police confirmed the deceased as Sukhjeet Singh, Balwant Rai, Dharmender Verma, Manjit Singh, Vijay, Jaswinder Kaur and Aradhna Verma. Several others were rushed to hospitals in Hoshiarpur and Amritsar with severe burn injuries.

Victims Identified, Many Under Treatment

Officials confirmed that 23 people were injured in the accident, though many have since been discharged. Those still undergoing treatment include Balwant Singh, Harbans Lal, Amarjeet Kaur, Sukhjeet Kaur, Jyoti, Suman, Gurmukh Singh, Harpreet Kaur, Kusuma, Bhagwan Das, Lally Verma, Sita, Ajay, Sanjay, Raghav and Pooja, according to a report in India Today. Doctors said some patients have been referred to advanced hospitals in Amritsar for better treatment. Sadly, 28-year-old Dharmender Verma succumbed to injuries on the way to Amritsar, despite efforts to save him.

Police Register Case, Probe Underway

Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Mukesh Kumar confirmed that an FIR has been registered. Sub-Inspector Maninder Singh, SHO of Bullowal Police Station, said the case has been filed under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage to property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police are investigating how the collision occurred and whether negligence played a role. Authorities said safety lapses involving gas tankers will also be looked into, as the explosion caused widespread panic in Mandiala.

Punjab CM Announces Financial Aid

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for each family of the deceased and assured free treatment for all the injured. Sharing a post on X, he expressed sorrow and said the government would stand with the affected families. Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal also offered condolences. Leaders stressed that every effort will be made to ensure the injured recover fully and that such incidents are prevented in the future.

Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Panic

Some survivors shared the horror of the night. One injured man said his house caught fire as the flames spread quickly after the tanker explosion. He added that ambulance services could not be reached on time, and it was neighbours who helped take him and his mother to the hospital. “We thought a cylinder had burst inside our house, but when we stepped out, the fire was everywhere,” he said. His mother suffered injuries, while his brother managed to escape unharmed.

(With ANI inputs)