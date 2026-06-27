Several prominent leaders and local representatives from Punjab, including Harpreet Chatha and Amandeep Kamboj, joined the BJP. The induction took place in the presence of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Several prominent leaders and local representatives from Punjab joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

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Among those who joined the BJP were Harpreet Chatha, President of the Patiala Land Mortgage Bank and Amandeep Kamboj, President of the Patiala Vegetable Market and Commission Agents Association, along with several office-bearers associated with their organisations.

The BJP also inducted a number of leaders from opposition parties, besides welcoming more than two dozen serving and former Sarpanches and Panches into the party fold.

Saini Urges Punjab to Support BJP, Slams Opposition

The latest inductions come days after Chief Minister Saini appealed to the people of Punjab to "reclaim their lost glory" and support development-oriented governance under the BJP.

Addressing a public gathering in Sri Muktsar Sahib on June 24, Saini said Punjab and Haryana shared a common culture, language and emotional bond, adding that he had come before the people of Punjab "not as the Chief Minister of a neighbouring state but as a younger brother and a well-wisher."

The Haryana Chief Minister criticised both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging that neither had fulfilled the aspirations of the people of Punjab. He accused Congress of promoting corruption and dynastic politics, while claiming that the AAP government had failed to deliver on key promises, including financial assistance for women, and had not effectively addressed issues such as drug abuse, crime, unemployment and law and order.

Saini highlighted the Haryana government's welfare initiatives, including the procurement of 24 crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the implementation of the Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana for women from economically weaker families.

BJP Intensifies Outreach Amid Early Poll Speculation

With speculation growing over the possibility of early Assembly elections in Punjab later this year, the BJP has intensified its organisational outreach and membership drive in the state.

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