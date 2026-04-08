Punjab Police, in a joint operation, busted an ISI-sponsored Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module in Gurdaspur. Two operatives were arrested with a cache of explosives, including grenades and IED material, foiling a major terror plot.

In a major breakthrough amidst the ongoing drive to make Punjab a safe and secure state as per directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Amritsar Rural, Gurdaspur and State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar of Counter Intelligence wing in a joint operation with Central Agencies has busted an ISI-sponsored Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module with the arrest of its two operatives, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Thursday.

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Those arrested have been identified as Akash Masih and Jablaun, both residents of Dulla Nangal in PS Ghuman Kalan in the district of Gurdaspur. Both the accused have a criminal past, according to a release.

Significant Recoveries Made

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the arrest of these two operatives led to significant recoveries, which include five hand grenades, two special detonators, a Push-to-Talk (PTT) timer with coder and decoder, a 9V battery, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) material (1 kg high explosive packed with nails), and one Baofeng walkie-talkie with cable and trigger mechanism. The recovery indicates that the module was preparing to commit high-impact terror attacks aimed at disturbing public peace in the state, he said.

Investigation Reveals Foreign Links

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Border Range Sandeep Goel said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the ISI-backed terror module was being operated by foreign-based handlers. Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages and to unearth the entire conspiracy and local support networks, he said.

Operational Details of the Arrest

Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gurdaspur Aditya said that during a special police check at T-Point Jogowal Bedia, two young men were spotted approaching on a motorcycle from the direction of village Jogowal Bedia. Upon seeing the police, the suspects attempted to make a U-turn to flee from the spot, he said, while adding that police teams managed to intercept them, the release stated.

The SSP said that the pillion rider was holding two bags-- Blue and Yellow-- covered with a cloth. Upon search of bags, explosive material and devices were recovered from their possession, he said, while adding that forensic and bomb disposal teams were immediately summoned to the spot, and the explosives and grenades were successfully defused.

Case Registered

In this regard, a case FIR No. 45 dated 08/04/2026 under sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act has been registered at Police Station Kalanaur in Gurdaspur. (ANI)