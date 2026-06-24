After a deadly fire killed 15 in Lucknow, authorities in Sitapur have launched a crackdown on coaching centres, hotels, and libraries, shutting down several for fire safety violations like poor wiring, lack of stairs, and dilapidated structures.

In the wake of the tragic fire incident in Lucknow's Aliganj area that claimed 15 lives, authorities in Sitapur have intensified inspection drives across coaching centres, libraries, hotels and restaurants to check fire safety compliance and structural conditions. Speaking to ANI, Sitapur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Janardan said that multiple establishments have already been shut for failing to meet basic safety requirements. "We are inspecting coaching centres, libraries, and hotels. There were some safety issues in a couple of libraries; they have been shut and will only operate after proper measures are taken..." he said.

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Sitapur inspections uncover serious violations

Further, Chief Fire Officer Subhash Singh told ANI that a joint team of senior officials is carrying out inspections under the supervision of the District Magistrate, and flagged serious lapses in fire safety arrangements. "Under the chairmanship of the DM, all senior officials are conducting the inspection together. Only the coaching centres have fire extinguishers, and those are located in residential buildings. There aren't enough stairs for children to exit, some with steep stairs, and the buildings are old and dilapidated. Their electrical wiring is in disarray, and repairs are essential..." he said.

Crackdown extends to Prayagraj

Following the Lucknow fire incident, Several coaching institutes have been sealed and notices issued after violations were found during inspections. Speaking to ANI, a zonal officer of the Prayagraj Development Authority, Gangesh Kumar Singh, said enforcement action is being taken against non-compliant institutes. "In view of the Lucknow incident, today we have sealed three coaching institutes out of the 50 coaching institutes identified earlier... Today, this is the fourth coaching institute, Khan Coaching... This coaching institute also did not fulfil any of the standards due to which it has been sealed," he said.

Lucknow building faces demolition after tragedy

The action comes after a fire broke out on June 22 in a three-storey building in Lucknow's Aliganj area, which housed a gaming and animation studio. The blaze claimed 15 lives, including students, trainees and staff members working at the facility.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) had issued a notice to the owners of a building in the Aliganj area where a massive fire had broken out on June 22, killing 15 people, officials said. LDA has initiated demolition proceedings against the building involved in the Aliganj coaching centre fire incident, stating that commercial activities were being carried out on premises approved for residential use.

According to officials, the notice has been affixed on the same three-storey building that housed a gaming and animation studio where the incident took place. The authority has directed the building owners to submit a response within 15 days and indicated that further action will be taken based on their reply. The fire had broken out in a coaching institute operating from the building in the Aliganj area, leaving students, trainees and staff members among the 15 deceased. In its notice, the LDA has also warned of strict action if the response is found unsatisfactory. "If the LDA does not receive a satisfactory reply, demolition proceedings using bulldozers will be initiated," the notice read. (ANI)