    Punjab govt lifts internet ban in state except in THESE districts as search for Amritpal Singh enters day 4

    On Monday, the Punjab Police flagged a possible "ISI angle" as it invoked the stringent National Security Act against five men linked to radical preacher Amritpal Singh, whose uncle and driver surrendered amid a state-wide crackdown against his "Waris Punjab De" group.

    Punjab govt lifts internet ban in state except in THESE districts as search for Amritpal Singh enters day 4 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

    The Punjab government on Tuesday (March 21) extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur and Amritsar's Ajnala sub-division and a few areas in Mohali till Thursday noon.

    The curbs will be lifted from the rest of the state from Tuesday noon, the department of home affairs and justice said in an order.

    Also read: Pro-Khalistan protesters attempted to set India's consulate in San Francisco on fire: Report

    The curbs on mobile internet and SMS services were imposed by the Punjab government on Saturday as the state's police force launched a major crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

    "It is directed that all mobile internet services (2G/3G/45/5G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice calls, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall continue to remain suspended from March 21 (12.00 hours) to March 23 (12.00 hours) only in the districts Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, sub-division Ajnala in Amritsar, areas adjoining YPS chowk and airport road, both in SAS Nagar in continuation of this office order no 1781 dated March 20 in the interest of public safety, to prevent any incitement to violence and to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order," the recent order read.

    Also read: 'Absolutely unacceptable': US condemns attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco

    It clarified that mobile internet services in all the remaining areas of the state should start functioning normally from 12 noon on March 21.

    Meanwhile, on Monday, the Punjab Police flagged a possible "ISI angle" as it invoked the stringent National Security Act against five men linked to radical preacher Amritpal Singh, whose uncle and driver surrendered amid a state-wide crackdown against his "Waris Punjab De" group.

    The Khalistan sympathiser's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh gave themselves up before police past Sunday midnight. Harjit Singh, who officials say helped his nephew gain control over the accounts of 'Waris Punjab De', is among the five slapped with the NSA, which allows the preventive detention of anyone who could threaten national security or public order.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
