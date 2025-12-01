Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Good Governance Day. He announced plans to name public places in 87 Urban Local Bodies after Vajpayee and install his statues to commemorate his birth centenary.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday paid heartfelt tribute to Bharat Ratna late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He described him as a visionary statesman whose life symbolised integrity, democratic values, and people-centric governance.

The Chief Minister said that the late leader was not only steadfast in his thoughts but also unwavering in his values and principles. He emphasised that though governments may come and go, Atal Bihari Vajpayee always remained firm in his ideals. Describing his life as a source of continuous inspiration, the Chief Minister said that Vajpayee's journey teaches the nation the importance of values, integrity, and principled leadership. Saini said that the present State Government is firmly following the path shown by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose ideals of good governance continue to inspire policies and public service in Haryana.

Vajpayee's Birth Centenary: Haryana Announces Tributes

Making a major announcement on the occasion of Good Governance Day, Saini said that to commemorate the birth centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the State Government has decided to name at least one public place in each of the State's 87 Urban Local Bodies after him.

Addressing the gathering during the State-level Good Governance Day programme held in Panchkula, the Chief Minister further announced that statues of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will also be installed at these locations, so that his ideals of democracy, national unity, and transparent governance continue to guide society.

The Chief Minister said that, in addition, several institutions will be established in the name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee to spread awareness about his life, thoughts, and invaluable contributions, especially among the youth, according to a release.

Implementation and Commitment

Nayab Singh Saini informed that a suitable community asset has already been identified in every Urban Local Body, which may include a community centre, park, library, auditorium, old-age home, or a commercial site.

He said that the process of renaming and development in memory of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be completed within the next six months. He said that these initiatives will reflect the State Government's unwavering commitment to preserving and carrying forward the legacy of a great leader whose principles continue to strengthen governance based on transparency, inclusiveness, and public welfare. (ANI)