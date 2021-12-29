Punjab Election 2022: AAP leader Raghav Chadha accuses BJP of offering money to councillors in Chandigarh

AAP leader Raghav Chadha said some BJP leaders have contacted and even visited the houses of winning candidates and offered them money.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of offering money to three of their municipal councillors from Chandigarh to poach them.

The AAP leader made the allegations a day after Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls results were announced. AAP secured 14 out of 35 wards, and BJP settled for 12. While Congress won 8 and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won 1.

While talking to media, Chadha said BJP is offering money to AAP candidates and accused them of indulging in horse-trading. He said some BJP leaders have contacted and even visited the houses of winning candidates and offered them money.

Chadha said, "Two of them were offered Rs 50 lakh and one was offered Rs 75 lakh by BJP senior leaders on Monday evening, for leaving AAP and joining the BJP," without unfolding the names of the councillors.

Chadha further added, as a "precautionary measure", AAP has decided to install cameras at the residences of his party's councillors. The councillors have also been asked to record the conversation if any BJP leader visits or connects with them.

Also read: Punjab Election 2022: Former cricketer Dinesh Mongia joins BJP, 3 Congress MLAs jump ship

He said if any BJP member wishes to approach or connect with AAP councillors, they would make the camera footage and call recordings public.

Chadha also said his party would not allow the BJP to succeed in its attempt to "steal" the mandate of the people of Chandigarh. Chadha said they will move the state Election Commission (SEC) on this issue, asking if the party wishes to take any legal action on the matter. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon meet the party's municipal councillors.

A party should win 19 votes to have its councillor elected as Mayor. Besides 35 councillors, the Chandigarh MP, who is an ex-officio member in the MC house, has a voting right. At present, BJP's Kiron Kher is the MP from Chandigarh.

On asking about Punjab Congress MLA Fateh Jang Bajwa joining the BJP, Chadha said the Congress party is "completely finished" in the state, and more MLAs and ministers will leave the Congress party in the coming days.

Earlier this month, the AAP had accused the BJP of trying to poach its lawmakers from Punjab, with MP Bhagwant Mann claiming he was offered money and a place in the Union Cabinet if he joined the BJP party ahead of the Assembly elections. BJP had dismissed all the allegations as baseless.