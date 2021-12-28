  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: Former cricketer Dinesh Mongia joins BJP, 3 Congress MLAs jump ship

    Ahead of upcoming Punjab polls, former cricketer Dinesh Mongia and Congress MLAs Fateh Singh Bajwa, Balwinder Singh Laddi and Rana Gurmeet Sodhi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday at an event in the national capital.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 2:24 PM IST
    Ahead of upcoming Punjab polls, former cricketer Dinesh Mongia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday and is all set to play an active role in Punjab elections, as per media reports. The former cricketer who played limited over international cricket for India is a resident of Punjab.

    Also, Congress MLAs Fateh Singh Bajwa, Balwinder Singh Laddi and Rana Gurmeet Sodhi along Mongia took the primary membership of the ruling party at the Centre in Delhi today and were inducted into the BJP in the presence of party leaders at an event in the national capital.

    These joinings came as a result of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa meeting the BJP top brass a day before. After the meeting, a formal alliance was announced between the BJP and the parties of these two leaders.

    For the past several days, the BJP has been roping in leaders and renowned personalities from Punjab to strengthen its position in the state where it has always been a junior partner in the alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). However, the latter walked out in protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

    In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, the Congress won an absolute majority by taking 77 seats and ousted the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP government after 10 years. The Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal won 15 seats, while the BJP got three. 

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2021, 2:35 PM IST
