An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Faridkot police was suspended on Wednesday after she allegedly tied her five-year-old granddaughter to the iron gate of their residence while the child’s parents were away in Portugal.

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Faridkot police was suspended on Wednesday after she allegedly tied her five-year-old granddaughter to the iron gate of their residence in Punjab while the child’s parents were away in Portugal.

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The incident came to light when neighbours, alarmed by the child’s desperate cries, rushed to the scene. The young girl’s hands and feet were bound tightly with strips of cloth, leaving her helpless and in visible distress. Their swift intervention compelled the ASI to untie the child.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, triggering widespread condemnation. 55-year-old officer, who had been entrusted with the child’s care in her parents’ absence was suspended.

According to police accounts, concerned neighbours had initially knocked on the door after noticing the child’s condition, but received no response. They then began untying the knots when ASI emerged, freed the child completely, and quickly took her back inside the house.

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Witnesses said the child was crying inconsolably and attempted to speak, but was hurried indoors by her grandmother before she could say anything.

"Finding the incident unacceptable, the ASI has been suspended. The district child welfare committee has been asked to look into the incident, and police are also investigating it," Faridkot DSP Tarlochan Singh said.