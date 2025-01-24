Gorakhpur SHOCKER! Two boys, aged 12 and 14, found dead in mustard field with throats slit and hands tied

Two cousins, Prince (12) and Abhishek (14), were found brutally murdered in a Gorakhpur mustard field. Police are investigating multiple leads to identify perpetrators and ensure strict punishment, as assured by SSP Gaurav Grover.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 8:23 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 8:23 PM IST

Gorakhpur: Two young cousins, Prince (12) and Abhishek (14), were found brutally murdered in a mustard field in Bhaksa village, Gorakhpur. The boys, students of Class 5 and 6, had gone missing on Thursday evening while playing in the village.

Their families searched desperately, but to no avail. The next day, police discovered their naked bodies with throats slit and signs of bondage. Prince's hands were tied, whereas Abhishek's hands and feet were bound. Cloth was stuffed into their mouths, suggesting an attempt to silence them.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover assured a thorough investigation, saying police teams are working on multiple leads to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice. 

"A missing report was filed on Thursday evening after the boys did not return. Their bodies were recovered the next day. Evidence is being collected, and a thorough investigation is underway." SSP Grover assured that the perpetrators would be identified soon and given the strictest punishment. Police teams are working on multiple leads to crack the case swiftly, he said.

Prince was in Bhaksa to visit his maternal uncle Indresh and resides in Nawapar village in Chilua Tal area of Gorakhpur.

