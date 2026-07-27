Punjab Congress MPs protested outside Parliament demanding CM Bhagwant Mann's resignation. They cited alleged paper leaks under the AAP government and police action against protesting sanitation workers in Barnala as the primary reasons.

Punjab Congress MPs on Monday staged a protest outside Parliament demanding the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the alleged paper leak in the state and the police action against sanitation workers protesting in Barnala.

Congress has alleged at least four paper leaks under the AAP government in Punjab, while the government has denied the allegations. Congress MP Amar Singh also slammed the AAP government over the police action against sanitation workers on strike in Barnala for increased salaries and regular job contracts. Following the police action, the Punjab government had suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Satbir Singh Bains. Amar Singh told ANI, "Four to five paper leaks took place in Punjab. Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann refuse to accept them. The sanitation workers asked for an increase in their pay. They were beaten up; even women were beaten up. We demand that a case be registered against the police officers who committed these atrocities, and the CM should resign."

SAD joins chorus against AAP government

Earlier, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also demanded the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Bains, alleging that six paper leaks, including the Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test, Class 12 English exam, and pharmacy officer test, had affected lakhs of aspirants in the state.

AAP government dismisses allegations

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh maintained that no paper leak happened under the AAP rule and the government delivered on its promises. Balbir Singh said, "CM Bhagwant Mann has said that not a single paper leak has occurred in the last 4.5 years. Let someone name a single paper that was leaked. It is false propaganda, politically motivated misinformation. They (opposition) have nothing. This is the first government to fulfil all its promises and present its report card to the people. Previously, they used to claim that women hadn't received their payments; now, that has been done too. So, they are left with nothing. They are resorting to baseless propaganda and lies." (ANI)