IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, a member of the NTA reform task force, states that the credibility of the question paper setter is the biggest challenge in preventing exam leaks, citing it as the cause for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, a member of the high-powered task force for National Testing Agency (NTA) examination reforms, called the credibility of the question paper setter the biggest challenge for avoiding paper leaks.

Speaking to ANI, VK Kamakoti explained that NEET-UG 2026 overcame the challenge of paper leak during distribution, as it happened in 2024; however, this time the question paper setter leaked the examination. He added that the use of technology and computer-based tests (CBT) has eliminated the question paper leaks during the distribution. Kamakoti said, "In our way of conducting examinations, we have adopted new technologies also. We moved from paper and pens and from subjective paper to an objective one. In the objective paper, we have an optical response sheet. This was introduced by the IIT-JEE system, and then we moved to a computer-based test. When we started doing computer-based tests, question paper leaks stopped completely. There were some instances when people hacked into the system and helped some candidates, and 10 students were debarred in JEE Mains. At least the question paper leak has been brought to nil because the question paper is opened in the morning."

Lessons from Past Leaks

The IIT Madras director said that the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan committee after the 2024 paper leak helped in avoiding the leak during transit in 2026. "In 2024, the leak happened when the question paper was in transit. After printing, it moved to the distribution centre and from there to an examination centre, and in that process, somewhere the leak had happened. The attempt was also challenged in the court and heard for three days by the then CJI Chandrachud. After the hearing, the court said that there was no need for a re-examination as the exam was not compromised and the beneficiaries of the leak had already been arrested. The Education Ministry constituted a committee that went into what happened in NEET 2024 and gave recommendations. The NTA followed many of them. In the 2026 examination, the leak did not happen in the distribution. The recommendations of the Radhakrishnan committee had helped," he said.

The Human Element and Future Solutions

He described the integrity of the question paper setter and the invigilators as the key to conducting fair examinations. He said that artificial technology could not be used to set the question papers as it would eventually require a human being to vet it. Kamakoti told ANI, "As per the reports from the investigation agencies, the leak happened by the question paper setter. Any system works on trust. There are two sets of people who are to be trusted: the setters and the invigilators at the centre. If the setter is compromised, the whole system shatters, and that is the real challenge. The committee is yet to meet. The biggest challenge is how to build the trust factor in the question paper setters. We will also install AI for invigilators so that we can know when two people are talking. There has to be technological interventions for monitoring that part. The examination that happened in June- everything was taken care of with no complaints. AI may set the question paper, but someone has to vet it."

New Task Force for NTA Reforms

Following the widespread protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a task force, comprising a multidisciplinary group of experts tasked with suggesting measures to revamp examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), with a focus on technology integration and structural reforms. Technology expert Nandan Nilekani will head the task force, which also includes former ISRO Chairman S Somnath, former Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena. (ANI)

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