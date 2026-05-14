Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring objects to the EC's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, accusing the Centre and EC of colluding to influence poll outcomes in Punjab, similar to what he alleges happened in Bihar and Bengal.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday raised objections to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, questioning its timing and alleging that the exercise could influence election outcomes. He said the SIR process ahead of the Punjab elections raises concerns and accused the Centre and the Election Commission of acting in favour of the ruling BJP. He also appealed to all political parties to ensure that no genuine voter is removed from the electoral rolls.

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ECI Announces Nationwide Electoral Roll Revision

This came after the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the conduct of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase-III of electoral rolls across 16 States and three Union Territories, covering over 36 crore electors in a phased manner.

Warring Questions Phasing Discrepancy

In a post on X, Warring wrote, "Why hold SIR just ahead of Punjab elections? Bihar & Bengal elections have proved it beyond any doubt that the @BJP4India government at the Centre, with the help of @ECISVEEP, can swing the electoral outcome in its favour through the fraudulent exercise of SIR." https://x.com/rajabrar_inc/status/2054860281340473527?s=46

"If Punjab & Uttar Pradesh vote around the same time, why is UP in Phase 2 with Bengal while Punjab is in Phase 3? Why give more time there and less time here? Punjabis deserve answers. We will fight this! I appeal to all parties: keep differences aside and ensure not a single genuine Punjabi voter is deleted. Don't let what happened in Bihar & Bengal repeat here," the post read.

Revision Linked to Census, Excludes Some Regions

According to the press note issued by the Commission, the exercise has been planned in coordination with the ongoing house listing component of the Census to ensure optimal use of field machinery. It further stated that the revision will cover the entire country under Phase-III, except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, where the schedule will be announced separately.

"After considering the completion of Phase-II of the Census in these three State/UTs and due consideration of the weather in the upper reaches/snow-bound areas, the SIR schedule for these three State/UTs will be announced later," it added.

Schedule for Punjab and Telangana

For Telangana and Punjab, the qualifying date is October 1, 2026. The preparation phase will be conducted from June 15, 2026, to June 24, 2026, followed by BLO visits from June 25, 2026, to July 24, 2026. Rationalisation will be completed by July 24, 2026. The draft roll will be published on July 31, 2026, with claims and objections open from July 31, 2026, to August 30, 2026. The notice phase and disposal will continue from July 31, 2026, to September 28, 2026, and the final roll will be published on October 1, 2026. (ANI)