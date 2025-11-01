Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gave 858 govt job letters, highlighting over 56,000 merit-based jobs given. At a Gujarat farmer rally with Arvind Kejriwal, he accused the Centre of neglecting farmers and failing to pay flood compensation to Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann formally distributed appointment letters to 858 individuals across various government departments on Saturday. This group includes 73 Medical Officers and 50 Female Health Workers, signifying their official integration into the Punjab Government workforce.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the recruits, CM Mann congratulated them and their families, highlighting that since March 16, 2022, the state government has provided 56,856 government jobs through a transparent, merit-based process. He said that no lobbying, recommendations, or bribery were involved in the recruitment, which has restored youth confidence and curbed the trend of brain drain from Punjab. Mann lauded the Health Department and Cabinet Minister Dr. Balbir Singh for their efforts, while also stressing that government school students are now excelling in national-level exams like JEE and NEET under the 'School of Eminence' initiative. He said the state has no shortage of talent, adding that "Punjab's youth are capable and deserving -- all they ever needed was a fair chance."

CM Mann Addresses Kisan Maha-Panchayat in Gujarat

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal attended the 'Kisan Maha-Panchayat' held at Sudamada, Gujarat. Addressing the panchayat, Bhagwant Mann alleged neglect of farmers and non-payment of compensation for crop losses in Punjab, asserting that AAP would stand with farmers wherever injustice occurs.

"...AAP is a party which emerged out of a mass movement; it is a secular party. Farmers are being subjected to atrocities here. I come from an agri-oriented state. I know how farmers are being defamed. Farmers of Punjab are being defamed over stubble burning...But when paddy, wheat, mustard, pearl millet and corn are procured, nobody says anything," he said.

"Punjab faced a natural calamity recently, and 5 lakh acres of land of the farmers were damaged. Houses and livestock were damaged. PM Modi announced Rs 1600 Crores as compensation. But we have not received even 1 paise so far, it has been 50 days since PM visited there. AAP will reach wherever there will be atrocities. We are here to support farmers of Gujarat. We will talk to them and raise their voice," the Punjab CM added. (ANI)