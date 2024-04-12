Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail on April 15; security reviewed

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will meet Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail on April 15.

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to visit Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail on April 15 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 5:37 PM IST

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail on April 15. This development follows a security review conducted earlier in the day at Tihar.

    On Friday, officials from Tihar jail, Delhi Police, and Punjab Police convened to discuss the security arrangements for Bhagwant Mann's upcoming meeting with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the prison. The discussion, held at the office of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in Tihar, focused on making security arrangements and completing codal formalities as per the Delhi Prison Rules. These measures were necessary to facilitate a meeting between the two leaders.

    Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor, was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in relation to the purported Delhi liquor policy scandal. He remains in judicial custody at Tihar Jail until April 15.
     

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 5:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mughal mentality': PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Yadav over alleged mutton consumption (WATCH) AJR

    'Mughal mentality': PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Yadav over alleged mutton consumption (WATCH)

    Kerala collects Rs 34 crore to save Kozhikode native from death penalty in Saudi Arabia rkn

    Kerala collects Rs 34 crore to save Kozhikode native from death penalty in Saudi Arabia

    THIS university grants menstrual leave for female students from academic session 2024 2025 gcw

    THIS University grants ‘menstrual leave' for female students from academic session 2024–25

    Shameless Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Shashi Tharoor after Cong MP admits he has no evidence against MoS anr

    ‘Shameless!’ Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Shashi Tharoor after Cong MP admits he has no evidence against MoS

    Mumbai SHOCKER: Three women report loan sharks, claim blackmail with nude photos vkp

    Mumbai SHOCKER: Three women report loan sharks, claim blackmail with nude photos

    Recent Stories

    Did you know Emraan Hashmi once called Mallika Sherawat a bad kisser? RBA

    Did you know Emraan Hashmi once called Mallika Sherawat a bad kisser?

    Mughal mentality': PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Yadav over alleged mutton consumption (WATCH) AJR

    'Mughal mentality': PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Yadav over alleged mutton consumption (WATCH)

    Here's why Duniya Vijay's daughter, Monica Vijay changed her name to Rithnya Vijay vkp

    Here’s why Duniya Vijay’s daughter, Monica Vijay changed her name to Rithnya Vijay

    Kerala collects Rs 34 crore to save Kozhikode native from death penalty in Saudi Arabia rkn

    Kerala collects Rs 34 crore to save Kozhikode native from death penalty in Saudi Arabia

    Entertainment Isha Negi HOT photos: 7 times Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant's girlfriend stunned in black osf

    Isha Negi HOT photos: 7 times Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant's girlfriend stunned in black

    Recent Videos

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon