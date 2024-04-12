Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail on April 15; security reviewed

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail on April 15. This development follows a security review conducted earlier in the day at Tihar.

On Friday, officials from Tihar jail, Delhi Police, and Punjab Police convened to discuss the security arrangements for Bhagwant Mann's upcoming meeting with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the prison. The discussion, held at the office of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in Tihar, focused on making security arrangements and completing codal formalities as per the Delhi Prison Rules. These measures were necessary to facilitate a meeting between the two leaders.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor, was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in relation to the purported Delhi liquor policy scandal. He remains in judicial custody at Tihar Jail until April 15.

