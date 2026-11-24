Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has slammed the new BJP-SAD alliance, labeling it a 'thug pact' driven by power lust. He claims the parties ignore past conflicts to protect their own interests, while reaffirming his commitment to serving all Punjabis.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Blasts BJP SAD Alliance as a Thug Pact Deal

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday dismissed the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as a "thug pact" meant to protect the leaders' own families and seats, not to serve Punjab. In a post on X, Mann alleged that those who "until yesterday were cursing each other" have come together under the "temptation of power".

He said Punjab can never forget the "drugs and disrespect that spread" during the tenure of the SAD and BJP coalition from 2007 to 2017. "This alliance between the Akali Dal and the BJP is not for Punjab, but a 'thug pact' to save their own families and seats. Those who, until yesterday, were cursing each other over the three farm laws, Punjab's water, Chandigarh and Sikh institutions have today come together again, lured by the temptation of power. All the traditional leaders who spent 20 years playing 'Nura Kushti' with one another have now come onto the same stage. But the people of Punjab can never forget the drugs and the disrespect that spread during 2007–2017," he said.

Contrasting this with AAP's approach, Mann said, "The Aam Aadmi Party's alliance is only with Punjab's 3.25 crore people." He listed free electricity, canal water, mohalla clinics, Schools of Eminence and government jobs without bribes as "the hallmarks of our positive politics." "Punjabis will never embrace their 'thug pact,'" he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal met on Tuesday in the capital to formally signal a tie-up between the two parties for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and the strengthening of the National Democratic Alliance. At the BJP headquarters, leaders from both parties formally signalled an intent to take on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

Speaking at the news conference, Amit Shah said, "Both the BJP and the Akali Dal have decided to fight the Punjab Assembly elections together, and the Akali Dal will also join the NDA from today. This is a great occasion that on Guru Purab the Akali Dal, one of our oldest allies, is returning to the NDA."

The BJP and SAD have been one of the longest-standing allies in politics; however, they broke up in 2020 when the Akali Dal walked out as the Centre passed the three farm laws. The three laws were later withdrawn, but both parties contested the 2022 Assembly elections separately. The two parties last contested polls together in 2017 when the SAD's tally dropped to 15 seats, while the BJP secured three seats. The Congress won 77 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 20 seats. The decline continued in the 2022 Assembly elections, with the SAD winning just three seats and the BJP securing two seats. The Congress also witnessed a reduction in its tally, falling to 18 seats. Meanwhile, the AAP registered a victory with 92 seats.