Yudhvir Singh, a 24-year-old carpenter from Punjab, won a Rs 1.5 crore lottery just a day after the birth of his daughter. Despite initial financial struggles and his wife's hesitation to buy the ticket, the unexpected windfall has completely transformed their lives.

A 24-year-old carpenter from Punjab's Mansa district has won a Rs 1.5 crore lottery a day after becoming a father. Yudhvir Singh, a resident of Bareta town, came to know about his winning the top prize in the Punjab State Dear 200 Monthly Lottery on November 7, a day after the birth of his daughter.

For Yudhvir the timing of the triumph made the moment even more meaningful. He has called his new born daughter Barkat, meaning wealth and thinks her presence has brought good luck to the family.

The baby was born on November 6. Interestingly, Yudhvir had bought the winning lottery ticket just two days earlier on November 4, when he was accompanying his pregnant wife, Harman, to a private hospital in Mansa for a medical check-up.

Yudhvir said he stopped at a lottery stall while getting his mobile SIM card ported and decided to try his luck. It was his first time purchasing a state lottery ticket. His wife had opposed the choice as the family required money for medical tests and other costs. Speaking on the event, Yudhvir stated she had told him to save the money instead.

He further recounted how the private hospital had refused to waive their Rs 5,000 medical charge. The couple had no idea that the lottery ticket would soon offer them a much larger financial relief.

When the lottery results were declared on November 7, Yudhvir came to know that his ticket had bagged the top prize of Rs 1.5 crore.

The family had apparently been receiving remarks from certain relatives who were hoping the couple would produce a son. The event was especially unforgettable for Yudhvir, as it was when he won the jackpot after the birth of his daughter. He claimed he picked the name Barkat because he feels his daughter has brought riches to his home.

Yudhvir and Harman married in 2024. His family consists of his wife, infant daughter and aging parents. His father is a daily laborer and Yudhvir is a carpenter. The family also took a loan to build their two-room house and is still paying monthly payments.

Despite the sudden financial windfall, Yudhvir says his priority is his daughter's future. He plans to use the prize money for her education and ensure that she becomes financially independent. He said he wants her to receive a good education, stand on her own feet and build a career.