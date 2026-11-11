PM Modi will virtually address the nation on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. BJP is organizing week-long nationwide events to honor Bhagwan Birsa Munda and other tribal freedom fighters for their crucial role in India's struggle for independence.

PM Modi to Virtually Attend Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, which is observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Tribal Pride Day) on November 15. Addressing a press conference, BJP's General Secretary Gajendra Singh Patel said that on this occasion, the PM will virtually address the people across the country.

Patel said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise week-long nationwide programmes from November 11 to 18 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The main goal of this programme is to highlight the contributions of tribal communities to India’s freedom struggle and nation-building. Patel further informed that the celebrations are being organised under the guidance of BJP National President Nitin Nabin.

Showcasing Tribal Contributions to Freedom

Various programmes will be held across the country to showcase the transformation in the livelihood of tribal communities and the initiatives undertaken for their overall development. Patel said that during the celebrations, the party has decided to highlight the contributions of several other tribal freedom fighters also who played a significant role in India’s struggle against British rule, even before the Revolt of 1857.

These include Tilka Manjhi, who led an uprising in 1784; Sidhu and Kanhu; Chand and Bhairav; Phulo and Jhano, who were associated with the Santhal Hul of 1855; Veer Narayan Singh of Chhattisgarh; Telanga Kharia of Jharkhand; Tantya Mama Bhil of the Nimar-Malwa region; Rani Durgavati of Gondwana; Alluri Sitarama Raju of the Rampa rebellion; Komaram Bheem of Telangana and Rani Gaidinliu of the Northeast.

Honouring the Mangarh Massacre and Historical Legacy

The party also referred to the 1913 Mangarh massacre, in which around 1,500 tribal people were killed by British forces during a gathering led by Govind Guru. The incident is often described as one of the most tragic episodes of the tribal freedom struggle.

Patel said that for decades, the contribution of several tribal freedom fighters remained underrepresented in mainstream historical narratives. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, efforts have been made to recognise and honour these forgotten heroes. In 2021, the Modi government declared November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to commemorate the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda and recognise the contribution of tribal freedom fighters, he added.

Remembering Birsa Munda: The Dharti Aaba

The first major celebration was held in Bhopal, where the Birsa Munda Memorial Garden and Museum was inaugurated. The Habibganj railway station in Bhopal was also renamed Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in honour of the tribal queen and historical figure. In 2022, Prime Minister Modi visited Ulihatu to pay tribute to Birsa Munda. President Droupadi Murmu also visited the birthplace of the tribal icon in 2023, marking a significant recognition of his legacy at the national level.

It is notable that Birsa Munda was born on November 15, 1875, in Ulihatu village in present-day Khunti district of Jharkhand. During British rule, tribal communities faced exploitation, land grabbing and various forms of oppression. Birsa Munda emerged as a prominent young leader who mobilised tribal people against British rule and fought to protect their land, religion and cultural identity.

Popularly revered as ‘Dharti Aaba’, Birsa Munda became a symbol of tribal resistance and pride. Despite his young age, he led a powerful movement against British oppression and gave the slogan ‘Abua Dishum, Abua Raj’, meaning ‘Our land, our rule’. He also campaigned against social evils, including alcoholism, and called upon tribal communities to preserve their religious and cultural traditions. He died in Ranchi jail on June 9, 1900, at the age of 25. His struggle also contributed to the enactment of the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act in 1908, which provided protection to tribal land rights and restricted the transfer of tribal land to non-tribals.