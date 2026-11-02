Punjab Speaker accepts resignations of rebel AAP MLAs Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, declaring the Amritsar North and Sanour assembly seats vacant ahead of the 2027 state elections.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Accepts Resignations of Rebel MLAs

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 2 (ANI): In a major political development in Punjab, the Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly on Monday accepted the resignations of two rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, declaring their respective Assembly seats vacant. According to an official notification issued by the Punjab Legislative Assembly Secretariat, both MLAs had tendered their resignations on November 1, 2026, under Article 190(3)(b) of the Constitution of India. The Speaker officially accepted their resignations on November 2, 2026. Consequently, the Assembly seats of 15-Amritsar North, previously represented by Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, and 114-Sanour, represented by Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, have fallen vacant with effect from November 2.

Official Notification and Political Context

"It is hereby notified that Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and Sardar Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who were elected to the Punjab Legislative Assembly from 15-Amritsar North and 114-Sanour Assembly Constituencies respectively, tendered their resignations... and the Hon'ble Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha has accepted their resignations today, dated 2 November 2026," read the official order signed by Punjab Legislative Assembly Secretary Ram Lok Khatana. "As a result, the 15-Amritsar North and 114-Sanour assembly seats in the Punjab Legislative Assembly have fallen vacant with effect from November 2, 2026," the notification added.

Election Commission Involvement and Party Shifts

Copies of the notification have been forwarded to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, and other relevant administrative authorities for statutory follow-up. The development comes amid a political shake-up in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with rebel AAP leaders Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Jouramajra joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier on Monday. AAP had suspended two MLAs, Pathanmajra and Jouramajra, for alleged anti-party activities earlier. Following their suspension, both leaders resigned from the party. AAP stated it would petition the Assembly Speaker to disqualify their legislative membership.

Meanwhile, Kunwar Vijay Pratap announced his resignation from the Punjab Legislative Assembly on Monday. He was suspended from AAP on June 29, 2025. The developments come as political parties step up preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections. The AAP on Saturday announced its first list of 40 candidates, naming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri, Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura and Minister Sanjeev Arora, who is currently in jail, from Ludhiana West. (ANI)