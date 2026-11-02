Global scholars gathered in Varanasi for a World Symposium to address modern crises like climate change and conflict by integrating ancient wisdom with contemporary ethical frameworks for planetary welfare.

Global Scholars Gather in Varanasi

International philosophers, academicians, and scholars converged on the ancient spiritual city of Varanasi on Monday for the World Symposium on ‘Ancient Wisdom for Modern Challenges’, seeking solutions to contemporary global crises through the prism of traditional knowledge systems. The symposium featured extensive deliberations on cross-civilizational dialogue, global cooperation, conflict resolution, climate change, and ethics, drawing deep insights from major world traditions including Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, and African philosophy.

Perspectives on Global Dialogue

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the event, Thaddeus Metz, Research Professor of Philosophy at the University of Pretoria, South Africa, emphasised the necessity of establishing a shared global consensus grounded in mutual principles rather than coercion. "The thrust of the contributions has been to try to find some way for different cultures and civilisations to relate to each other without using force and without merely relying on contingent overlap in self-interest. We are trying to find values and principles that would be widely accepted or at least reasonable to accept on a wide array of disputing parties to move forward on issues regarding war, climate change, distribution of resources, criminal justice, and the allocation of wealth," Metz said.

Cross-cultural philosopher Chiara Robbiano highlighted the importance of patience and active listening in cross-civilizational exchanges to foster true co-creation instead of competing monologues. "This panel shows that while we are experts in different traditions, from every tradition there are concepts that we can use towards talking to each other in a dialogue that is not like a series of monologues, but really listening to each other and trying to find co-creation together. It is very important to stay with each other, linger with each other, and not rush towards an agreement, but really try to see the position of the other and appreciate it for what it is rather than trying to translate it into our own categories," Robbiano observed.

Ethical Imperatives and Practical Conduct

Drawing from Islamic traditions, Zahraa McDonald from the University of Johannesburg underscored the ethical imperative of uplifting vulnerable populations through compassionate dialogue. "I focused on Islamic traditions of dialogue and the concept of Shura or consultation in combination with compassion. Because we live in an unequal society where we don't always regard each other as having the same right to talk, it is important that when we are in dialogue, we act in compassion, consider where each other is coming from, and assist the most vulnerable. Irrespective of our traditions, it is in peace that we will be able to live our own lives in the best way," McDonald said.

Renowned Sanskrit scholar and Educational Director at the Chinmaya International Foundation, Gauri Mahulikar, underscored the historical significance of Varanasi as a crucible for knowledge, stressing that philosophy must manifest as practical ethics in daily conduct. "Varanasi is among the world's most ancient cities—a confluence of culture, scholarship, art, and architecture where thinkers traditionally came to test and exchange knowledge. Today, representatives from across the globe have gathered here to deliberate on planetary welfare and peace," Mahulikar said.

Emphasising the Sanatan principle of Satyam, Shivam, Sundaram, Mahulikar added that theoretical knowledge across all faiths holds value only when reflected in action. "No religion or tradition is deficient in thought; the real question is whether we practice those values. Unless religious principles translate from pure philosophy into Aachaar (conduct) and Vyavahaar (interpersonal relations), religion holds little meaning," she added.

The World Symposium on ‘Ancient Wisdom for Modern Challenges’ addresses a growing global recognition that modern geopolitical, environmental, and societal crises cannot be resolved solely through technocratic or material solutions. By convening in Varanasi—one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited cities—the international gathering sought to bridge historical wisdom systems with contemporary policymaking, emphasising cross-cultural understanding, ethical governance, and the practical application of universal human values. (ANI)