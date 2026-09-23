Amritsar's Counter Intelligence wing busted a transnational narcotics smuggling module, arresting four people and recovering 20 kg of heroin. DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav said the module was operated by a Dubai-based drug smuggler with local associates.

In a breakthrough against cross-border drug trafficking networks, the Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of Amritsar has busted a transnational narcotics smuggling module, arresting four persons and recovering 20 kilograms of heroin from their possession, Director General of Police Punjab Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

According to initial investigations, the illicit syndicate was being orchestrated by a Dubai-based handler operating in tandem with local associates in Punjab and foreign-based operatives.

Taking to X, the DGP Punjab Police posted: "In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence, Amritsar, foils a narcotics smuggling module and arrests 4 accused and recovers 20 Kg heroin. Preliminary investigation reveals that the module was being operated by a Dubai-based drug smuggler in coordination with Punjab-based associates and foreign-based smugglers."

Following the seizures and arrests, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.

DGP Yadav stated that sustained interrogation of the arrested operatives is underway to map out the entire smuggling network and identify both forward and backward linkages involved in the supply chain.

"Punjab Police remains committed to maintaining strict vigil against cross-border smuggling and taking decisive action against drug trafficking and organised criminal networks," the DGP added.

Another Cross-Border Racket Busted in Faridkot

Earlier on September 20, Faridkot Police have busted a cross-border heroin smuggling network and arrested four operatives, recovering 47.3 kg of heroin, three pistols, three magazines, 15 cartridges and two vehicles, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

In a post on X, the Punjab DGP said preliminary investigation had revealed that the arrested accused were allegedly linked to a network involved in cross-border smuggling of heroin and illegal arms into Punjab. The police have registered an FIR at Sadiq Police Station in Faridkot, while further investigation is underway to uncover the wider network and establish its forward and backward linkages. (ANI)