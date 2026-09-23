DDA to conduct a one-week safety audit of all Delhi parks, as directed by LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu, following the gangrape of a minor in Aastha Kunj Park. The audit will focus on lighting, security, patrolling, and cleanliness.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will conduct a comprehensive safety audit of all parks across Delhi within one week starting Thursday, following the directions of Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, with a focus on adequate lighting, security, regular patrolling and cleanliness.

The directions were issued against the backdrop of the recent gangrape of a minor at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Temple in southeast Delhi. The incident prompted authorities to review safety arrangements in parks across the national capital.

DDA's Immediate Safety Measures

During the interim period, the DDA Vice Chairman has issued comprehensive directions to strengthen safety and security arrangements across all DDA parks in Delhi.

The DDA has taken immediate cognisance of the incident and initiated a series of preventive and citizen-centric measures to further enhance public safety in parks under its jurisdiction.

Sandhu directed the DDA and other concerned agencies to focus on adequate lighting, security arrangements, regular patrolling and cleanliness during the comprehensive audit.

Gangrape Incident and Police Action

The directions came after Delhi Police arrested accused persons in connection with the alleged gangrape of a minor near Kalkaji Temple, officials said.

According to police, the incident was reported near Kalkaji Temple in southeast Delhi on Monday evening. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of law.

Earlier, Delhi Police said that three men allegedly approached the minor and her friend while posing as police personnel. The accused allegedly threatened the two before taking the minor to a secluded area in a park near Kalkaji Temple, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Following the incident, a PCR call was received at around 8:45 pm, after which a police team reached the spot. The minor was subsequently taken for medical examination, and an investigation was initiated.

Police also examined CCTV footage from the park and surrounding areas to establish the sequence of events and identify the accused.

With the arrests, police are questioning the accused to establish the complete sequence of events and their alleged roles in the crime. (ANI)