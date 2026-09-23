YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged YSRCP workers to prepare for local-body polls, contrasting his govt's welfare schemes like Nadu-Nedu and Aarogyasri with the coalition's alleged failures, corruption, and false propaganda by Chandrababu Naidu.

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon party leaders and workers in Greater Visakhapatnam to stand firmly with the people, fight against injustice and prepare strongly for the local-body elections.

Addressing former public representatives, senior leaders and key workers at the party central office, Reddy emphasised that people recognised the difference between the YSRCP government and the coalition regime, declaring that the party has restored credibility to politics by treating its manifesto as sacred and implementing 99 per cent of its promises.

Recalling YSRCP Government Achievements

YS Jagan recalled the transformation of government schools through Nadu-Nedu, English-medium education, bilingual textbooks, digital classrooms and tablets. He said Aarogyasri coverage was expanded from 1,000 to 3,300 procedures with treatment up to Rs 25 lakh, while hospitals, village clinics, Family Doctor services and 104 ambulances strengthened public healthcare.

He said Rythu Bharosa Kendras, village secretariats, volunteers, e-crop registration, free crop insurance and procurement through the CM App protected farmers and delivered welfare without bribes, even during the Covid period.

Allegations Against Coalition Government

He alleged that the coalition had reversed these reforms, failed to implement Super Six promises, encouraged corruption and manipulated the DSC sports quota. He accused Chandrababu Naidu and supportive media of spreading false propaganda.

Focus on Visakhapatnam and North Andhra

Highlighting the YSRCP's contributions to Visakhapatnam and the broader North Andhra region, Reddy cited key infrastructure and welfare initiatives undertaken during the party's tenure. These contributions included the Bhogapuram Airport, the Adani Data Centre, the allotment of 1.30 lakh house-site pattas, King George Hospital (KGH) development, the Rs 600-crore Uddanam drinking water project, alongside new medical colleges, tribal engineering institutes, and super-speciality hospitals.

He alleged that valuable Visakhapatnam land was being handed over cheaply, including 55 acres linked to GITAM, and criticised the government over the city’s water shortage and reduction of the proposed Polavaram height.

Call to Action for Party Cadre

YS Jagan accused the government of misusing police and undermining democracy, citing the change of the Visakhapatnam Mayor. He asked workers to document police excesses in a digital diary and promised legal action against wrongdoing.

He assured them that “Jagan 2.0” would give the highest priority to party workers and urged them to reach every household and fight for public issues.